Beyoncé and Solange aren’t the only Knowles women who can carry a tune! The superstars’ mom, Tina Knowles, is flexing her singing chops in the new Ulta Beauty holiday commercial, and let’s just say, the mother of divas can hold her own.

The star-studded advertisement promotes Ulta’s 12 Days of Beauty with appearances from Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and others. Mama Tina added her Cécred twist to the holiday classic tune “Twelve Days of Christmas” by spotlighting some of the hair care line’s top-selling products. She sang “10 Cécred edge drops” and “five golden things’ as she held up the coveted Restoring Hair & Edge Drops and the Nourishing Hair Oil.

In the commercial, the author of “Matriarch” jokes, “Well, you know it runs in the family,” in response to hair stylists David Lopez’s compliment on her singing. As it turns out, nailing her vocals became a family affair that required a helping hand from the “Irreplaceable” songstress and granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. In an Instagram post, Tina explained that “Beyoncé took me into her studio and produced my vocals on ‘five golden things’ because I actually had a sinus infection when I shot my part of the commercial.”

She continued, “So she and Blue produced the harmonies to make me sound a little better. Thank you, Jesus! Because my Blue (my manager) said, ‘Grandma, you are going to be a meme!’” The former hair salon owner agreed that fans would have had a blast talking about her, but, instead, she and her girls are the only ones who will get to enjoy the humorous memory. “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed as much as we, Beyoncé and Blue and me, laughed that night at me trying to sing. A Virgo and two Capricorns! That’s a lot of earth energy,” she noted.

Cécred is expanding the Knowles-Carter legacy one head at a time

Businesswoman Mama Knowles and Queen Bey launched the wildly successful line in 2024. Knowles serves as the chairwoman and often appears in the fun, lighthearted Cécred Salon videos on YouTube. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét have made guest appearances in posts showing off just how flawless the Black-owned beauty brand leaves hair feeling and looking. Beyoncé leveled up early this year when her passion project turned into a lucrative partnership with Ulta Beauty. As of April, fans can shop her products at 1,400 Ulta retail shops. Now that's what we call a power move.