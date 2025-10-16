Image Image Credit IsiMS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young beauty influencer applying lipstick and recording makeup tutorial using smartphone and ring light at home. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

TikTok might’ve started as a dance app, but it's now one of the biggest casting agencies in the world—and the audition tapes? They’re going viral daily. Some creators give us quick laughs. Others serve think pieces in 60 seconds. But these eight? They’re full-blown stars in the making, just waiting on someone to give them a bigger budget to give us a series we would tune into.

Whether it’s a comedy, docuseries, variety show, or chaotic slice-of-life reality TV, we’d binge every episode.

Hollywood, the ball’s in your court.

Here’s our 8 TikTok creators we believe should be granted a television series (or a movie, they shouldn’t be limited).

1. @CharMasona

Before you call that man, have you seen Char Masona’s TikTok content of reasons why you shouldn’t call that knucklehead? Masona, a REVOLT contributor actually, created her own lane on TikTok giving the girls and the gays advice on why they shouldn’t endure toxic behavior from a man who isn’t worthy of their time or presence. Also, how does she continue to keep coming up with different reasons? She’s so great at this. If you ever needed a sign to not engage with a former suitor or a current one who you know deep down doesn’t deserve your energy, make sure you follow our girl. Imagine a series where Char is a love doctor / therapist and she gives people advice on dating and relationships. Whew. We need that original stat! Also, can we have a little commotion for her hair volume? I mean, HELLO!

2. @Ariisaysso

Whether she’s re-enacting moments that friends go through (like upstaging your best friend at her own birthday dinner) to letting us know how Wigglesburgh gets down, Ari is a natural talent who you should automatically be following….no questions asked. Her comedic timing and her mind are o out of this world, it’s so comical and it makes you sit back and think, “How did she even come up with something like this?” Listen, go defend your city and your fashion choices for your bestie’s birthday in her comments now.

3. @HippyPotter

Thaddeus is what happens when art, queerness, and Afrofuturism collide. He has taken animation to a whole different level. He took Instagram by storm when he began to reimagine famous cartoon characters who were historically white and made them Black. From there, he continued to collaborate with major brands, creating animations for them while keeping his authenticity. He even was able to create his own cereal with Kellogg's, called “Rise and Kind.” If he can create these designs for brands and for his audience, imagine a grandeur scale where he creates an entire animation series? We’d definitely watch… and might even ask for a role.

4. @_CelineWho

Celine who? After watching her TikToks, I bet you’ll understand who she is. Not only can this girl sing really well, but her online presence is so relatable that it could make a Hulu series. She also shares her opinions on some quirky topics and findings, something that will have you entertained and laughing, especially when she lets her personality shine. She’s a trifecta — talented, comical, and her personality is infectious. Someone cut her a deal, and let’s put her on a Brandy track, please.

5. @ArmielChandler

Not only is he a fashion icon in these New York streets, he is the moment. The creator is one of those New York creators that makes a storyline out of his content, whether he’s showing us his fashion forward style, giving confidence to those all over the world, or showing us why brands continue to collaborate with him. Imagine a “Sex and the City”-styled comedy or a fast-paced reality series like “Real Housewives” starring him and his friends (who are just as fabulous). You’re getting looks, glam, and a great time while be putting on to the best places to dine in New York City. I mean, he’s the moment, like, c’mon (Wendy Williams voice).

6. @Pierrahh

If you need to be in the know of all the Black-owned designers and stylists, this is someone who you need to follow. Imagine a lifestyle series with this baddie who not only talks about someone of those niche Black-owned brands, but sports them in her content and brand shoots? She took control and ventured to New York City to put herself in a position to chase her dreams, and she’s not only making hers come true, but she’s putting designers on her large platform to spread love and awareness. A true queen who we need on HGTV or something where she sits down with these stylists and designers and we get into the nitty gritty of everything.

7. @LifeOfThaParty13

Glen will have you thinking you’re about to fall in love at the grocery store. His storytelling is so beautiful that it makes you want to believe in love again and ignore the music that’s against it. He paints these beautiful scenes where you can immerse yourself into the vivid details of daydreams that feel like memories full of romance, butterflies, and the kind of tenderness that makes you blush in aisle three. It’s not just content, it’s a feeling. And we’d watch him narrate life, love, and beyond any day. Can we just get a four-season order of what love looks like in New York City with him just talking us through it? Thank you!

8. @KCWinnie

This diva and her face card aretruly the sole reason why she needs to be on our television. From her creating scenes on what people’s reactions would be to niche sayings from our everyday vocabulary to re-enacting the most random situations that one would never think of — her brain alone should be enough for her to strike a deal. She’s truly the best thing on the platform as we speak. Her and her sister are a duo we didn’t think we needed, but right now we need anything that is wholesome, authentic, and entertaining. She spreads joy with a smile in all of her content. Let’s give our girl her flowers… and a television deal now.