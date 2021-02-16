Image Image Credit Tim Robberts / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Woman reacting to smart phone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since mobile applications became popular, there have been thousands of them vying for our attention. While cell phones have a way larger capacity for space now than in the past, they still only offer a limited amount. There is stiff competition out there between mobile app developers for downloads and consistent users. But just like in many other industries, Black entrepreneurs can face inequality, discrimination, and unfair hurdles to success.

So, we made a list that highlights a few of the best Black-owned apps for you to check out. These innovations were made to do things like provide access to entertainment focused on Black culture, find Black businesses to support, teach financial literacy, and even improve your self-care habits. Check them out below.

1. EatOkra

Sector: Food

Founders: Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Bradley

What makes it dope: First launched in Brooklyn, NY, EatOkra helps you discover Black-owned restaurants and eateries across the country. Founded by a husband and wife team, the app makes it easy to locate and support Black food entrepreneurs near you.

2. Swivel Beauty

Sector: Beauty

Founders: Jihan Thompson and Jennifer Lambert

What makes it dope: Through Swivel, women of color can quickly locate hair stylists or well-equipped salons and book an appointment. If you happen to be a stylist or salon owner who specializes in textured tresses, get listed! The app has been featured in The New York Times, Essence, Allure, Elle, and more.

3. Tone House TV

Sector: Fitness

Founder: Alonzo Wilson

What makes it dope: Tone House TV lets you access hundreds of strength and conditioning workout videos. All led by expert trainers, the workout sessions require minimal equipment; it’s perfect for at-home training. The subscription-based app and fitness program was launched by the owner of Tone House, an extreme athlete fitness studio in New York City.

4. Calendly

Sector: Management

Founder: Tope Awotona

What makes it dope: Calendly simplifies scheduling. Founded in 2013, the app is a tool for you to book and organize meetings without the hassle of constant emails. It integrates easily with Google, Outlook, Office 365, or iCloud calendars, and lets you automate tasks with Salesforce, GoToMeeting, Zapier, and more.

5. Tetragram

Sector: Cannabis

Founder: Otha Smith III

What makes it dope: As the cannabis market expands and dispensaries multiply, more people need access to trustworthy resources like Tetragram. The app focuses on empowering cannabis and CBD users residing in legalized states with resources and information they can use to accomplish their desired experience.

6. Fanbase

Sector: Social Media

Founder: Issac Hayes III

What makes it dope: If you want to monetize your social media posts and audience, download Fanbase. The photo, video and live streaming app allows creators to build both a following and a paid subscriber base. Much like other social media apps, users can still follow your profile for free. But Fanbase is focused on putting their creators first, making it simple to build up revenue in a way that works for you.

7. Goodr

Sector: Environment and Social Justice

Founder: Jasmine Crowe

What makes it dope: Every year, billions of pounds of edible food are thrown out, especially via restaurants. Goodr connects businesses that have edible food waste to local charities. When using the app, businesses can arrange deliveries of leftovers, keep track of food waste, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint.

8. Official Black Wall Street

Sector: Business

Founder: Mandy Bowman

What makes it dope: Official Black Wall Street is an app that makes it easy to find Black-owned businesses no matter the industry. The app doesn’t cater to a specific field or profession, so you have more flexibility when exploring their business directory. You can even set up the app so you receive a notification when you’re close to a Black-owned business or there’s an update with one that you’re already supporting.

9. SoLo Funds

Sector: Finance

Founders: Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams

What makes it dope: SoLo Funds is a peer-to-peer lending platform that’s about more than just getting extra cash. Its purpose is focused on community, affordability, and transparency. The company, and its easy-to-use mobile app, teach financial literacy, wealth-building strategies, money management, and more. The founders also launched “The Wealth Break” podcast to offer even more education to their audiences.

10. Goalsetter

Sector: Finance

Founder: Tanya Van Court

What makes it dope: There are lots of apps out there that focus on teaching finance, but Goalsetter focuses on educating the next generation specifically. It is built for kids and teens to improve their knowledge through a curriculum designed for them, although the whole family can join in on the learning. It even offers a debit card that parents can freeze if their child hasn’t passed the week’s financial literacy quizzes.

11. Blapp

Sector: Business

Founder: Jon Laster

What makes it dope: They say, "Necessity is the mother of invention," and that was true for Jon Laster as he was traveling a lot as a comedian. He realized it was difficult to find Black businesses to support in the cities he visited, and the pandemic forced him to rethink his career. The result was Blapp, a mobile app where users can find Black-owned businesses and services nearby, and online stores anywhere.

12. REVOLT

Sector: Entertainment

Founder: REVOLT

What makes it dope: On the REVOLT app, you can watch all of our best content, from exclusive originals and live events to the REVOLT Podcast Network. Watch episodes of “Caresha Please, “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” “Drink Champs,” and more. Whether you want to learn financial literacy or get the latest pop culture tea, there’s something for you on the REVOLT app.