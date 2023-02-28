Image Image Credit Daze Dakota for The Wealth Break Image Alt Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The founders of SoLo Funds, the biggest Black-owned personal finance app out right now, are launching something major to help the culture level up financially. Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams — who already made headlines after getting a seven-figure investment from Serena Williams’ venture capital firm — are officially stepping into the media world with “The Wealth Break,” a new podcast created with iHeart Radio and ESSENCE. It officially dropped on Tuesday (March 25), just in time for Financial Literacy Month in April.

“With the wealth gap growing every year, ‘The Wealth Break’ is here to break it down and close it,” Travis said. “[We are] bringing real talk, real knowledge and real strategies from real financial leaders to help everyday Americans take control of their money and build the future they deserve.”

How “The Wealth Break” podcast makes money talk relatable

Hosted by Travis and Rodney themselves, the show is all about keeping it real when it comes to money. Expect straight-up, no-fluff conversations about everything from managing a six-figure salary the smart way to the hidden costs of homeownership. They’re also diving into what it really means to be a cash-poor entrepreneur or even a full-time influencer, financially speaking. The goal? Make wealth-building something we all feel like we can actually do.

The podcast will drop every two weeks, with 12 episodes lined up for the first season. Each one will feature guests from across the finance and business worlds who bring fresh perspectives and real-life gems on how to get in your bag and stay there.

“The Wealth Break” is also expanding into a full-on media platform with articles, tools and resources to keep the conversation going. According to the team, this isn’t just about talking money — it’s about building a future where everyone has a shot at financial freedom.

You can take a listen to Travis and Rodney’s first episode here.