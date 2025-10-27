Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images, Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Cole attends the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit x Creative Aritst Agency Evening Social at CAA on September 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jade Fox attends the 2025 Black Queer Creative Summit Breakout Sessions at Sofitel Los Angeles on September 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Ts Madison attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The internet crowns new stars every day. The voice. The vision. The ability to turn a 30-second clip into a movement. When queer Black creators ask for more than a fleeting scroll by, it is not a reach. It is overdue.

They set the mood boards and write the jokes that friends repeat at brunch. They build real community in real time and turn identity into storytelling that feels joyful and honest. They are not waiting for permission. A real stage would only amplify what they already do.

From fashion and food to workplace satire and fearless advocacy, this group is built for a weekly spotlight. Give them cameras, time, and creative control. Watch a feed turn into a franchise.

1. Thaddeus Coates

The artist and animator behind Hippy Potter just turned brand play into a national moment through CAVA’s limited-edition pita chip plushies, created in collaboration with him. It is IP-forward, character-driven storytelling that doubles as community building and merch. Give him a weekly slot and you’ve got colorful world-building, motion design, and Black joy packaged for binge-ability.

2. Deandre Brown

Brown translates Gen Z work culture into sharp, funny, highly repeatable bits that also deliver real advice. He left banking to build a full-time creator career, parlaying his viral POV into interviews and mainstream coverage. A spotlight series could fuse sketch, desk pieces, and live coaching for young professionals finding their voice at work.

3. Scot Louie

As a stylist turned tastemaker, Louie has evolved into a lifestyle host with “Dinner Plus,” spanning recipes, a cookbook, and a spice line while keeping fashion DNA at the center. His camera presence is warm and directive, the kind that makes you trust a recipe and a fit. A hybrid cook-and-culture series would feel like a well-dressed house party.

4. Ts Madison

A digital pioneer with broadcast polish, Ts Madison brings quick wit, fearless POV, and an audience that shows up. She made history fronting her own reality series and now sits at one of TV’s biggest pop-culture desks as a “RuPaul's Drag Race” judge. Give her a weekly spotlight and expect hot topics with bite and genuine community engagement.

5. Aariana Rose Philip

A barrier-breaking model and creator, Philip turned runway milestones into a platform for radical visibility. From Moschino catwalks to major magazine covers, she reframes who fashion is for and how it looks. A docu-style series could follow shoots, advocacy, and the craft of building images that move culture.

6. Ty Cole

An entertainment journalist and creative strategist, Ty Cole turns interviews into intimate conversations that travel. His talk series, “With Love With Ty Cole,” centers on love, healing, and growth, turning celebrity sit-downs into moments that feel personal and purposeful. He blends red carpet energy with thoughtful segment design, including clever game concepts and reflective prompts that spark real answers. Give him a spotlight series and watch viral clips become meaningful culture conversations week after week.

7. Jade Fox

Comedian, host, and culture commentator, Jade Fox makes social feel like a living room everyone is invited to. Her YouTube and IG presence blends queer pop-culture talk, style, and event hosting, which naturally maps to a weekly segment format. Think caller questions, creator spotlights, and fashion takes anchored by community.