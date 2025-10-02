Image Image Credit Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images, and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Shygirl attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at L’Observatoire de Paris on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France. Bronze Avery attends The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Destin Conrad attends the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Let’s get one thing straight: Pop music didn’t start with bubblegum beats or TikTok trends. It started with us. Black artists have always been pioneers of the popular music landscape, from Little Richard to Whitney Houston and the ultimate blueprint herself, Janet Jackson, whose legacy is etched in every beat of the genre. Yet too often, when Black artists make pop music with full-blown synths, stadium-ready choruses, and all, they’re sidelined as “alt-R&B” or “experimental.” Make no mistake: we are pop. Period. If you’re ready to diversify your playlist and give credit where it’s long overdue, here are 10 mega-talented Black pop artists you need to know right now.

1. Bronze Avery

If charisma had a sound, it would be Bronze Avery. The Florida-born, LA-based singer has mastered the art of shimmering pop music that celebrates queerness, joy, and vulnerability all at once. Tracks like “Spilling Out” and “Figure It Out” are sleek, synthy, and effortlessly catchy. Think Troye Sivan, but gayer and Blacker (aka better). Avery’s music is unapologetically pop, not an R&B note in sight, and he’s part of the new guard redefining what it means to be a Black man in pop. With every release, the rising star pushes the genre forward and reminds us that pop can still be personal.

2. LU KALA

You’ve probably already screamed along to LU KALA’s viral smash “Pretty Girl Era,” but this Congolese-Canadian powerhouse is no one-hit wonder. With her fiery-orange hair and powerhouse vocals, KALA is the kind of artist who eats choruses for breakfast. Her sound? Pure, uncut, no-chaser pop, and full of empowering lyrics, infectious hooks, and that electric “I got this” energy. She makes breakup songs that feel like victory laps and self-love anthems that beg for dancefloor spins. LU KALA doesn’t dabble in pop, but she lives in it, and her music deserves stadiums.

3. Rachel Chinouriri

British-Zimbabwean artist Rachel Chinouriri is crafting a lane that’s all her own and she’s doing it with full-volume pop precision. Her debut album, What A Devastating Turn of Events, is a sonic journey through guitar-driven alt-pop and bold, coming-of-age songwriting. Think Paramore meets Billie Eilish with a London edge. Chinouriri’s voice carries the angst and power of a generation in flux, and her storytelling is sharp, honest, and haunting. She’s not here to play nice. She’s here to be loud, emotional, and proud in a genre that’s finally making room for artists who look like her.

4. Jae Stephens

Jae Stephens might be known for her silky-smooth delivery, but don’t let that fool you into thinking she’s an R&B artist. Her production choices are heavy on synth-pop, electronica, and dance. She is SZA meets Robyn on a neon-lit dance floor. Tracks like “got it like that,” “SMH,” and “24K” prove she’s more than a vibe curator; she’s a full-blown pop innovator. Her lyrics flirt with digital love, heartbreak, and self-reclamation, which are all set to glossy, genre-bending instrumentals. If you want your pop with style and edge, she is your girl.

5. Shygirl

Shygirl’s version of pop is gritty, experimental, and fully committed to disruption. She takes the genre’s structure and blows it up, then rebuilds it with swagger and edge. Her music is industrial, club-ready, and theatrical, with lyrics that are sharp and self-possessed. She makes pop that isn’t soft or palatable, but also fierce and commanding. Her work is a reminder that Black artists don’t have to conform to be in pop. We can dominate it on our own terms.

6. Destin Conrad

No notes when it comes to him. Perfection. Destin Conrad makes dreamy, synth-tinged pop that feels tailor-made for late-night reflections. His production leans minimal and moody, but the melodies are anything but forgettable. Conrad’s mind-blowing storytelling captures the complexities of love, self-doubt, and growth, all wrapped in a digital-age sound that feels deeply personal. He’s not blending into the background, but he’s defining a new wave of Black male pop artists who don’t have to shout to be heard. Quietly powerful, endlessly replayable.

7. Dizzy Fae

Dizzy Fae is in a lane and universe of her own. Her music is avant-garde pop at its best and you can describe her sound as unpredictable and unapologetically Black. Her tracks blend electronic production with dancefloor energy, but it’s her creative vision that truly sets her apart. Fae is building an space where Black girls can be artsy and fun and always remain themselves in the pop space. Her pop is art, movement, and rebellion all at once. She makes you think, feel, and move, often in the same breath.

8. UMI

UMI’s take on pop is gentle, melodic, and deeply intentional. Her music often gets pigeon-holed as alternative R&B, but let’s be clear that she is a pop artist through and through. She’s a pop artist who prioritizes softness and soulfulness in a genre that too often demands spectacle. Her tracks blend dreamy synths, clean acoustics, and hypnotic loops that feel both spiritual and cinematic. Whether she’s exploring self-love, heartbreak, or cosmic consciousness, UMI’s music is a vibe that transcends the typical. She's redefining what pop can sound like.

9. Baby Storme

Visually captivating and sonically unpredictable, Baby Storme is a pop disruptor in every sense. Her music fuses haunting melodies with alternative pop beats, often leaning into the eerie, theatrical, and surreal. Tracks like “This City Is a Graveyard” and “everybody knows” sound like they were made for a rebellious teen movie or a moody late-night scroll. She is bold, unapologetic, and that’s what makes a great pop artist.

10. BXRBER

Pronounced “barber,” this UK-based artist creates pristine, electronic-forward pop with lush harmonies and layered production. His sound is full of synths, experimental textures, and high-concept visuals. It makes you feel like you’re at a classy, upscale rave. There’s an elegance and precision to his work that feels museum-worthy, but the music is still made for dancing. BXRBER's songs feel like sonic art pieces, from being abstract, bold, and undeniably pop.