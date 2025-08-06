Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Cindy Ord / MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MAY 05: Serena Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. JULY 13: Rihanna attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Pat McGrath attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Every August, National Black Business Month is a time to intentionally celebrate and support Black-owned businesses across industries — from tech and wellness to food and fashion. The observance was reportedly founded in 2004 by Frederick E. Jordan Sr., an engineer, and John William Templeton, a historian. Their goal was to spotlight the vital role Black-owned businesses play in the economy and encourage consumers, investors, and policymakers to put their support behind them all year round, but especially during the month of August.

One category where Black excellence has always shined? Beauty. Black creators and consumers have long been at the forefront of pushing makeup trends, redefining beauty standards, and building innovative brands from the ground up. In beauty, Black-owned brands continue to lead the way with products that prioritize inclusivity, creativity, and quality. Whether it's Pat McGrath Labs’ runway-level artistry, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty changing the complexion game, or Serena Williams launching WYN Beauty for active, on-the-go glam, these brands aren’t just filling a void — they’re reshaping the industry and raising the bar. Here are 11 Black-owned makeup brands that deserve a permanent spot in your routine.

1. Fenty Beauty

The brand that shook up the industry. Rihanna didn’t just create makeup — she created a movement. With inclusive shade ranges and formulas that pop on every skin tone, Fenty Beauty is still the blueprint for accessible glam. That Gloss Bomb collection? Unmatched.

2. Pat McGrath Labs

If you're even a little makeup-obsessed, Pat McGrath Labs is probably already on your radar. Created by one of the world’s most iconic makeup artists, this brand is as luxurious and groundbreaking as it gets. From velvety matte lipsticks to next-level highlighters, every product feels like a work of art.

3. WYN Beauty

Serena Williams took her winning streak from the tennis court to the beauty aisle with WYN Beauty. Built for active lifestyles, this clean, vegan brand is made to stay put through sweat, work, and whatever else life throws your way. The MVP lip and cheek pigment and skin tint are everyday staples.

4. Juvia’s Place

Known for their bold colors and rich pigments, Juvia’s Place has made a name for itself in the beauty game with vibrant eyeshadow palettes and foundations that flatter every complexion. If you love to play with color, this is your new best friend.

5. Danessa Myricks Beauty

Makeup artist Danessa Myricks created her namesake brand for anyone who wants to push the boundaries of beauty. Expect futuristic textures, creamy formulas, and versatile products that work for every skin tone and style. The Yummy Skin collection is a game-changer.

6. The Crayon Case

With quality products, creative packaging, and on-point branding, Raynell "Supa Cent" Steward burst onto the scene with The Crayon Case. Inspired by her own journey of learning how to apply makeup, she focuses on making the products fun, easy to use, and affordable. If you want to color outside the lines, they have the perfect products for you.

7. The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler, known for her 2015 appearance on “Shark Tank,” built The Lip Bar to break beauty norms with unique shades and vegan formulas. The brand's kits and bundles make getting ready a breeze, and the lip colors are vibrant, nourishing, and never boring.

8. Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics makes makeup that feels like home for every shade of brown. Their nude lipsticks became instant staples, and their foundation and glosses have kept the momentum going. If you’ve ever struggled to find a “nude” that actually matches you, Mented has your back.

9. LYS Beauty

Short for “Love Yourself,” LYS Beauty is all about skin-first makeup that feels as good as it looks. With affordable, skincare-infused formulas and packaging that looks chic on your vanity, it’s a clean beauty brand with a heart.

10. Fashion Fair

A heritage brand that made a huge comeback, Fashion Fair has been celebrating deep skin tones since the ’70s. Now reimagined for modern beauty lovers, its foundations and lipsticks are rich in color and even richer in history.

11. Bossy Cosmetics

These cosmetics are for the girlies who run the boardroom and the beauty game. With a lineup that started with bold lipsticks and expanded into blush and other essentials, Bossy Cosmetics is all about confidence —and color that shows up.

Whether you're restocking your faves or trying something new, supporting these Black-owned beauty brands is one way to put your money where your values are, especially during Black Business Month. And let’s be real — your makeup bag will thank you.