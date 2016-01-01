Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt CupAhNoodle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gaming and live streaming exploded in popularity and became an unstoppable force in media in the 2020s. Famous streamers like Kai Cenat have made history and catapulted their streaming success into multimillion dollar empires. Despite the genre's high acclaim over the years, one particular group seems to be often left out of the conversation: Black women.

Despite the odds, these trailblazing Black female streamers have built communities, broken barriers and continued to redefine what it means to be a content creator in gaming. If you’re looking for fresh, engaging and talented streamers to follow, here are seven Black female creators who deserve your support.

1. Xmiramira

If you’re into The Sims, you need to know about Amira Virgil. Frustrated with the lack of representation in the particular video game franchise, Xmiramira created the Melanin Pack, a collection of custom skin tones that better reflect the beauty of Black people. On Twitch, she streams everything from The Sims to strategy games, while also advocating for diversity in gaming.

In 2021, Xmiramira also launched the Noir Network to combat pay disparities affecting Black content creators, specifically Black women. Her influence has paved the way for many creators to bet on themselves and create their very own platforms.

2. CupAhNoodle

Kason Patterson, better known as CupAhNoodle, began her streaming journey via Twitch back in 2016 before it was popular — ultimately becoming a partner with the service in 2018. A variety streamer with a personality that shines as bright as her content, CupAhNoodle keeps her community engaged with a mix of horror games, interactive chat sessions and engaging storytelling. Since her humble streaming beginnings, CupAhNoodle has amassed 40 thousand followers and 1.15 million hours watched. She’s also a vocal advocate for mental health and inclusivity in gaming spaces, making her a standout streamer in more ways than one.

3. JazzyGuns

When it comes to high energy and humor, JazzyGuns brings it every time. She certainly found her niche in the gaming space, and her playthroughs make her a must-watch for horror and action game fans. Whether she’s tackling Resident Evil, Dead by Daylight or engaging in hilarious co-op adventures, her reactions are always priceless and beloved by her followers.

4. Ciarratonin

A force in the gaming world, Ciarratonin streams a variety of content, including indie games, role-playing games and community-driven chats. A self-proclaimed “cozy-chaotic content creator with a charismatic charm” who focuses on engaging gameplay and conversations, Ciarratoinn has found her niche doing deep dives into narrative-driven games. Her charismatic personality makes her a standout in the streaming space.

5. NinJayla

NinJayla is known for her high-energy streams and competitive gaming prowess. Whether she’s taking on the latest multiplayer shooter or engaging in fast-paced fighting games, the creator’s skill and humor make her a must-watch.

6. ChelseaBytes

A tech-savvy gamer and content creator, ChelseaBytes blends her love for technology with gaming. Along with her thriving role as a Twitch partner, she is also a successful computer scientist. If she’s not streaming on her own channel or hosting for Amazon or AMC, she’s busy serving as the Women's Unity Guild Leader for the live-streaming platform. Her streams often include discussions on game development, cybersecurity and STEM topics, making her a unique and informative presence in the streaming world.

BarefootTasha is a variety streamer with a laid-back yet engaging approach to gaming. When taking a break from building her followers and views, she devotes her time to anime, photography and traveling — but gaming is her true love. Whether she’s playing cozy simulation games or diving into intense survival horror, BarefootTasha’s streams always give the feel of hanging out with a good friend.