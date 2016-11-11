Image Image Credit Aeon/Contributor via Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Contributor via Getty Images and Valentina Frugiuele/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tracee Ellis Ross, Big Sean and Solange Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Protecting your peace isn’t just some wellness trend or Instagram mantra — it’s survival. Especially in today’s hyper-connected world, where chaos comes quick and quiet moments are rare. Celebrities might live louder than the rest of us, but behind the red carpets and viral moments are routines, rituals and real boundaries they’ve set to stay grounded. And not just when the cameras are rolling.

From Ashanti basking on beaches far from social media noise to Big Sean openly praising therapy and meditation, some of your favorite artists have figured out how to stay centered while the world spins. Others, like Megan Thee Stallion, SZA or Solange, have used fitness, nature and even relocation to reclaim joy. Their methods are as diverse as their talents, but they all remind us that peace is personal and sometimes revolutionary.

If you’ve ever needed permission to unplug or a new way to recharge, let these real-life practices inspire your own path to peace.

1. Ashanti: Prioritize self-care even when life gets busy

Ashanti’s sun-soaked Instagram feed may suggest nonstop vacation mode, but behind the scenes, she works hard to maintain her peace — especially when life gets overwhelming. In an interview with Byrdie, she opened up about how essential it is to carve out time for herself amid a packed schedule. “Self-care is very important,” she stated. “I work on this daily because my schedule has been packed with shows, interviews and appearances, and I have not taken the time out for myself.”

2. Chloe x Halle: Treat music as your therapy

For Chloe x Halle, music is as much about talent as it is survival. The Atlanta duo has often spoken about the emotional release they find through harmonizing and songwriting. “We always say music is therapy to us, because the lyrics are healing,” they told Apple Music (per Teen Vogue), capturing how creativity has been a cornerstone of their well-being. From the early days of YouTube covers to commanding main stages (and finding individual successes), their ability to center their emotions in their art is a blueprint for turning pain into power.

3. Megan Thee Stallion: Work out the stress — literally

After navigating grief, a shooting incident, and relentless public scrutiny, Megan Thee Stallion found healing in movement. “Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she said to Women’s Health. “I used working out to escape and to get happy.” Her fitness journey, frequently shared on social media, became less about aesthetics and more about regaining mental clarity. She’s living proof that wellness isn’t always soft — sometimes, peace is found in sweat and self-discipline.

4. SZA: Embrace personal growth through self-awareness

SZA's journey toward inner peace is deeply intertwined with her exploration of control and self-acceptance. In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” she reflected on the themes of her debut album, Ctrl. “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I've craved it my whole life,” she said. “I couldn't really arrive at it and now, I'm not really looking to arrive at it anymore. I'm just happy to be present.” This candid acknowledgment highlighted her shift from seeking control to embracing the current moment, illustrating how self-awareness and acceptance can be powerful tools in maintaining mental well-being.

5. Rihanna: Say no until it feels right

No one knows how to set boundaries like Rihanna. After the massive success of Anti, she stepped back from music despite intense demands from fans. “There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that, then it is not even worth it,” she admitted to British Vogue, speaking on the weight of expectations and its toxicity. By refusing to create on anyone else’s timeline, Rihanna turned down the noise — and turned up her own voice. Her ability to delay gratification for the sake of authenticity is a masterclass in prioritizing peace.

6. Frank Ocean: Let creativity be your sanctuary

Image Image Credit AFP Contributor/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Frank Ocean Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

In the wake of personal tragedy, Frank Ocean didn’t lean into headlines — he leaned into healing. Through the launch of his luxury brand Homer and his quiet return to creative work, Frank embraced solitude and design as therapy. “Somehow colors affect the way you feel,” he said in a rare interview with The Week, reflecting his belief that art can mirror and shift emotion. While his withdrawal from the spotlight tends to be more common than not, this particular step back was a recalibration that spoke volumes about the quiet power of reinvention.

7. Jhené Aiko: Heal through sound and energy

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jhené Aiko Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Jhené Aiko’s approach to peace is vibrational — literally. A certified sound healer, she infuses singing bowls and therapeutic frequencies into her music, especially on albums like Chilombo. “We can use sound and music to uplift, connect with each other and heal. Music can be medicine,” she told Women’s Health. Jhené is actively showing the world that, whether it’s through virtual sound baths or creating sonic meditations, healing doesn’t have to follow tradition — it just has to resonate.

8. Solange: Move where your spirit feels safe

When the weight of fame became too much, Solange relocated to New Orleans, seeking a deeper sense of connection. The move wasn’t random; it was spiritual. “I wanted to reclaim that space. I wanted to be able to go back as a descendant of my grandparents and stake my claim and create work that honored them,” she told NPR. That environment birthed A Seat at the Table, a project rooted in identity and healing. Solange reminds us that sometimes peace isn’t internal — it’s geographical.

9. Big Sean: Use therapy and meditation to gain clarity

Big Sean has long championed mental health, opening up about his struggles with anxiety and depression. While he began meditating as a youth, he eventually realized that inner peace also required professional help. “When you have something that you’re trying to implement in your mind, I feel like the quickest way to do that is to go to your heart first,” he explained to Men’s Health, crediting therapy with helping him reconnect to himself. By sharing his journey, Sean encourages others to take the stigma out of seeking help, especially in Hip Hop.

10. Tracee Ellis Ross: Find joy in your own company

Tracee Ellis Ross has perfected the art of solo joy. It could be taking trips by herself, indulging in spa days, or dancing alone in her bathroom. Her perspective on solitude is liberating, not lonely. “Solo travel is not just an opportunity to see the world,” she once shared to Condé Nast, reinforcing that time alone can be deeply fulfilling. In a culture that often romanticizes partnership, Tracee reminds us that peace can also be found in self-celebration.

11. Willow Smith: Cultivate inner peace through mindfulness and self-compassion

Willow Smith has consistently emphasized the importance of mindfulness and self-awareness in her journey toward inner peace. In an interview with Vogue, she shared how yoga and nature have become integral to her stress management routine. Reflecting on her practice, she noted, “I really wanted to master the moves. And I achieved a lot of the goals I had,” but she realized that yoga's true value lies beyond physical accomplishments. “It’s helped me to learn to take a breath, not listen to the negative voice in my head and deal with life in a more compassionate way,” she explained.