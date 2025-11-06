Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Musicians Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins performs onstage during day 1 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These six Black alternative artists are blending genres like punk, alt-rock, and metal in bold ways.

From viral TikTok hits to major label signings, each act is carving out space in alternative music.

Their stories reflect how Black artists are expanding the definition of alternative and claiming space in a genre that hasn’t always welcomed them.

Alternative music has always lived in the shadows of the mainstream, and for Black alternative artists, that invisibility can feel doubled. Too often, Black musicians are boxed into Hip Hop, R&B, or gospel, even though they've been shaping punk, rock, indie, and experimental sounds from the start. Alternative isn’t just a genre; it’s a movement that represents freedom and a space where Black creativity can be loud, weird, soft, or anything in between. These artists are breaking stereotypes and showing that alt genres, aesthetics, and vibes belong to us, too. Here are six Black alternative artists and bands who are pushing boundaries and taking up space in a world of sounds that we have always belonged in.

1. Sleep Theory



This group hails from Memphis and blends their heavy metal sound seamlessly with notes of R&B. Forming in 2019, lead vocalist Cullen Moore is joined by musicians Daniel Pruitt, Ben Pruitt, and Paolo Vergara. From the start of their career, their sound has stood out enough to land their debut studio album, Afterglow, at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. “Fallout” gained instant popularity on social media platforms like TikTok after dropping on their Paper Hearts EP in 2023.

2. Nova Twins

Hailing from London, the Nova Twins popped out on the scene in 2014. The duo consists of Amy Love and Georgia South. They released their debut album, appropriately named Who Are the Girls?, in 2020, followed by their true breakout album, Supernova, in 2022. Their sound falls under rap rock/alternative rock, and you can hear similarities to acts like N.E.R.D. and Skrillex. They give a fresh and energetic take on an already beloved sound, taking it to the next level.

3. Infinity Song

Infinity Song has a synergy that may not come naturally to other bands, mainly because they are a band composed of siblings. Israel, Momo, Angel, Abraham, and Victory Boyd started off performing in a choir led by their father, John Boyd. Victory left the group in 2022, and Israel and Momo didn’t join right at the start. After the family moved from Detroit to NY and started performing throughout the city, they eventually caught the attention of JAY-Z. They signed with Roc Nation in 2016 and then dropped their first album with the label in 2020, Mad Love. Metamorphosis followed in 2023, giving us the viral song “Haters Anthem” that gained popularity on TikTok. If soft rock is your vibe, Infinity Song is a much-needed addition to your playlist.

4. The Paradox

The Paradox is a band coming out of Atlanta, GA. Formed in 2024, the band is led by Eric Dangerfield on lead vocals and guitar, Percy “PC3” Crews on drums, Christopher “Xelan” Bernard on lead guitar and background vocals, and Donald Bryant on bass guitar. Soon after coming together as a band, Green Day and Jack White both reached out asking if they would be an opening act for them at their respective shows. They dropped their debut EP, NSFW, in 2025, which included their hit “Bender” featuring none other than Travis Barker. An immediate addition to the queue.

5. Iniko

Iniko (they/them) is a Brooklyn-born genre-defying singer-songwriter known for blending R&B, pop, soul, and alt-pop with deeply spiritual and autobiographical themes. Early in their career, around mid-2017, Iniko began performing as a featured performer with their father’s reggae band, Souljahs. Through this experience and a background in classical choral training, Iniko developed a sound that draws from both their exposure to church music and their Jamaican heritage while pushing the boundaries of genre. Their debut studio album, The Awakening, includes breakthrough tracks like “The Kings Affirmation” and “Jericho.” Their performance style features theatrics, vulnerability, and intentionality around identity, which helps set them apart in the music world.

6. Cherie Amour

Cherie Amour is a nu-punk band coming out of Baltimore, blending elements from pop-punk, Hip Hop, metal, etc. into a genre-defying alternative rock mix. The band consists of vocalist Trey Miller, guitarists Casey Reid and Brendan Willis, and drummer Ronnie Sherman. Their debut album, Spiritual Ascension, explores heavy breakdowns, club-friendly grooves, emotional lyrics, and bold sonic textures. Cherie Amour is carving out space as a modern, boundary-pushing band that refuses to be boxed into one genre.