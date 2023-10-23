Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 23), ESSENCE debuted its latest digital cover feature with Big Sean, who spoke to the publication about his family, life, and career. One of the bigger takeaways from the interview was the Detroit star's aspirations for the big screen, which included starring as a superhero in a movie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I know that when it comes to acting and just anything I do, I want to really concentrate and focus on it,” he stated. “So, when that time comes, if it’s right, then it’s right.” Sean also named Lawrence Lamont, whom he worked with on several music videos, and Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn as directors on his wish list.

In another part of the feature, Sean provided a few details about his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Detroit 2, which may or may not contain a posthumous contribution from a Motor City legend. "As of now, there is me rapping on J Dilla beats that I have recorded, but I don’t know if it’s on the album or not,” he admitted before describing the unnamed project as “just me having fun and expressing myself."

"The only thing I’m going for is just authenticity,” the rapper added. “I don’t like putting too much pressure on an album anymore. I just want to get my art off [and] do my thing.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Sean marked the beginning of his LP campaign with March's "Whole Time (Freestyle)." "I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency, I just haven't had the energy to compete with enemies or y'all so-called bigger three," he confessed on the well-received effort. Days after that release, he liberated an official single titled "Precision," which paid homage to Three 6 Mafia. In a heartfelt clip titled "Clarity," Sean teased his sixth solo offering with in-studio cameos from Tyler, The Creator; Timbaland, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, and more.