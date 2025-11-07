Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé reintroduced “16 Carriages” in Atlanta with a flying gold horse following a previous stage mishap.

The new prop, dubbed “Reneigh 2.0” by fans, soared above the crowd with spinning rims and mobile joints.

Social media lit up with reactions as the BeyHive celebrated the return of one of the tour’s most iconic moments.

Beyoncé has found a way to make the “Cowboy Carter Tour” a unique visual experience for fans in every city, and night one of her four-day concert run in Atlanta was no different. To the BeyHive’s surprise, the superstar brought back “16 Carriages” with a twist.

Her command to “Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse” took on a whole new meaning on Thursday (July 10) when she debuted a gold mechanical horse for her performance of the emotional country ballad. The stallion had spinning rims and mobile joints that allowed it to gracefully gallop through the air with the entertainer seated securely on its saddle.

The rebirth of the jaw-dropping stunt comes almost two weeks after a technical mishap interrupted the show. She formerly glided around stadiums in a Cadillac while serenading the crowd of thousands. However, during the first night of her concert at Houston’s NRG Stadium, a malfunction with the cable mechanism that suspended the vehicle above the audience occurred, leaving the H-Town queen sitting sideways. “16 Carriages” and the car were cut from the set list because of the gut-wrenching ordeal.

Social media erupted into hysterics as footage from the revamped “Cowboy Carter Tour” moment circulated online. “Beyoncé loves Atlanta so bad. [Oh my God] she showed OUT and I love that for us. She brought back the ‘YA YA’ lift with the men, the lift in the love sofa for ‘LEVII’S JEANS,’ and gave us back ’16 Carriages’…in the air…on Reneigh 2.0,” tweeted one fan.

Horses appear to be an integral part of the elite performer’s three-part musical era. With RENNAISANCE, the sparkly disco ball enabled stallion seen in the album artwork at the accompanying tour was nicknamed Reneigh by fans. Beyoncé is also photographed on a white horse, nicknamed Chardonneigh, for the COWBOY CARTER cover.

Another supporter noted, “She just refuses to sing [the] song on the ground.” A third person wrote, “So now we know why the ATL stadium roof was closed. A new interlude and a horse for ‘16 Carriages!!!’ Beyoncé, next time, just tell me the tickets to buy for special treatment. I’m over the guessing game.”

With a few shows still ahead, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” continues to raise the bar, and fans are watching closely for what she’ll pull off next.