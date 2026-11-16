Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé wins the award for Best Country Album at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Beyoncé released “MORNING DEW (DONK)” on July 4, later dropping a JAY-Z remix and acoustic version in August.

The singer previously broke Grammy records in 2023 with RENAISSANCE and again in 2024 with 11 nominations for COWBOY CARTER.

B’DAY (20th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) arrived a week after the Aug. 28 eligibility cutoff, meaning its new songs couldn't compete at the 2027 Grammys.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary reissue ofB’Day, Beyoncé was kind enough to bless us with “MORNING DEW (DONK).” Lo and behold, the song has now brought her career total to a whopping 100 Grammy nods, the Recording Academy announced on Monday (Nov. 16) alongside its full list of 2027 nominees.

In the running for Best R&B Solo Performance, “MORNING DEW (DONK)” will face off against Kehlani’s “Out The Window,” Victoria Monét’s “Let Me,” Jill Scott’s “Pressha,” and Tems’ “What You Need” at next February’s ceremony. Of course, it’s anyone’s race, but a victory for Beyoncé would further extend her record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history (she currently has 35 wins, with her latest three coming from COWBOY CARTER).

"MORNING DEW (DONK)” originally arrived on the Fourth of July, with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and DIXSON contributing to its production and songwriting. Only adding to its magnitude was the JAY-Z remix, which saw the rapper spit bars over The Isley Brothers’ “Between the Sheets” — famously sampled on The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” — and Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba.”

We were also treated to two other renditions, including an acoustic version whose title seemingly paid homage to Hov’s 13th studio album, 4:44, plus a remix that turned up the bass.

A look back at Beyoncé’s record-breaking history at the Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is certainly no stranger to breaking records at the Grammys, let alone in her other endeavors across music and business. In 2023, she became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after winning Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE, unseating Georg Solti. The very next year, she claimed another record with 11 nominations for COWBOY CARTER, pulling ahead of JAY-Z after the two had previously been tied at 88 nods each.

For anyone wondering why Beyoncé’s 2027 Grammy nominations were limited to “MORNING DEW (DONK),” it’s worth noting that B’DAY (20th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) arrived a week after the Aug. 28 eligibility cutoff. That being said, we’re sure she’ll rack up plenty more whenever ACT III finally arrives.