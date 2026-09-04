Image Image Credit Todd Plitt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé celebrates her 25th birthday on Sept. 4 and promotes the original release of 'B'Day' Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The new B’Day deluxe includes remastered tracks, unreleased songs, and collaborations not previously available.

Social media users have been discussing the album’s Latin music influences and special tribute tracks.

Official support from Selena’s estate accompanied the launch of exclusive B’Day anniversary merchandise.

Beyoncé gave the BeyHive something extra to celebrate on her 45th birthday.

On Friday (Sept. 4), the superstar marked 20 years of her sophomore album, B’Day, with an expanded anniversary edition loaded with remastered music, previously unavailable tracks, and new collaborations. The digital deluxe stretches to 31 songs, including “CAN I WATCH YOU” featuring Pharrell, “MY FIRST TIME” and longtime fan favorites “LOST YO MIND,” “CREOLE,” and “BACK UP.” The era’s accompanying visuals were also remastered, recolored, and finished in 4K.

Fans wasted little time revisiting the project. “The older B’Day songs sound very upgraded and remastered. Wow. I’m gagged,” one X user wrote.

For others, hearing the album again brought back nearly two decades of memories. “B’Day was like… such a huge part of my self realization," one person shared. "B**ch it feels like my BIRTHDAY tooooooo." Another wrote, “Listening to B’Day in full and it’s made me realize that lady is not to be played with... like I’ve really been a fan of Bey for nearly two decades... this album quite literally raised me.”

A major source of conversation was “IRREEMPLAZABLE (COMO LA FLOR),” a posthumous collaboration with Selena that combines Beyoncé’s Spanish-language work with the late Tejano legend. Selena’s estate, which Parkwood noted rarely grants permission for use of her music, approved the track. Beyoncé has previously credited Selena with inspiring her 2007 Spanish-language Irreemplazable EP.

“Here I do defend Beyoncé because she really was a fan of Selena since she was a little girl,” one fan expressed.

Another addition, “CUERPO TUMBAO (GET ME BODIED)” featuring Maluma, samples Celia Cruz’s “La Negra Tiene Tumbao.” That combination sent another listener into celebration mode: “Beyoncé using La Negra Tiene Tumbao from Celia Cruz???? And then Como La Flor from Selena??????? MI GENTE LATINO GET TF UP.”

As one listener put it while running the album back, “B’Day is still a loud-a** album. I love it so much.” Another had an even simpler reaction to one returning favorite: “Creole my song!”

Selena’s camp embraces Beyoncé’s tribute

Selena’s estate also publicly supported the collaboration, sharing a vintage clip of Beyoncé discussing the singer’s influence and describing the two Texas natives as “two unmistakable and irreplaceable voices.”

Selena’s widower, Chris Pérez, separately responded to fans who objected to the new recording. While stressing that nobody could top Selena’s original performance, Pérez questioned why listeners could not appreciate another major artist choosing to highlight her legacy.

The music was only part of Beyoncé’s birthday rollout. Her official shop also unveiled a B’Day collection featuring anniversary apparel and collectibles, including crystal hoodies, throwback tees, and a $150 zip hoodie emblazoned with “9.4.81,” her birth date. Also included is a "Bey Keeper" collector's box, of which only 500 were made.

Check out plenty of other reactions below.