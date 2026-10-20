Image Image Credit Courtesy of REVOLT Image Alt Marsai Martin for REVOLT's "Bet On Black" Season 6 premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

REVOLT’s “Bet on Black” returns for Season 6 with Marsai Martin hosting.

Every participating HBCU founder receives funding and mentorship without giving up business equity.

Season 6 reunites "Bet on Black" executive producer Kenya Barris with Martin for the first time since ABC's "black-ish."

“Bet on Black” is back, and considering everything Season 6 has in store, we couldn’t be more excited. On Tuesday (Oct. 20), REVOLT’s hit series spotlighting the next generation of Black entrepreneurs returned to our digital platforms with actress Marsai Martin calling the shots as our hostess with the mostest.

Gone are the days of competing for a single grand prize. Instead, every participating founder will receive a share of a $500,000 growth fund, plus hands-on mentorship to help take their business to the next level. Much like last season, all the contestants hail from HBCUs, including Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University, to name a few.

They’ll also be joined by an equally exciting slate of mentors, including The Gathering Spot co-founder Ryan Wilson, “Heir Time” podcast host Reginae Carter, and designer Brandon Blackwood. Also lending their expertise are award-winning financial expert Ashley M. Fox and venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon. Together, they’ll guide the founders through everything from entrepreneurship and investing to brand-building, taxes, and financial strategy.

Watch the trailer below, then continue scrolling for more on what’s in store for Season 6.

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"Black entrepreneurs don't have a shortage of talent, ideas, or ambition. They have a shortage of capital. ‘Bet on Black’ was built to help turn Black entrepreneurship into Black wealth by putting real checks behind Black-owned businesses,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, said in a statement. “This season, we're taking that commitment even further.”

He added, “Every founder gets funded, they get access to people who can help them scale, and they keep 100% of their equity. If we're serious about closing the wealth gap in this country, we have to invest in Black ownership.”

Ahead of the “Bet on Black” Season 6 premiere, REVOLT treated viewers to several teasers offering a glimpse of what’s to come. Watch Reginae Carter put HBCU founders Eden Wilson and Kuan Jackson to the test below.

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“Bet on Black” Season 6 reunites Marsai Martin and Kenya Barris for the first time since “black-ish”

Adding to the excitement, Season 6 reunites Martin with executive producer Kenya Barris, who created “black-ish,” for the first time since the Emmy-nominated sitcom. “Bet on Black” will also be the first project the writer and director has worked on since being named vice chair of REVOLT Labs in March.

In case you missed our breakdown by the numbers, REVOLT's "Bet on Black" has so far given more than 50 young innovators a platform while investing millions in their businesses. Since the first season, the show’s winners have collectively received over $2.69 million in funding. On top of all that, Target doesn’t take any stake or equity in the businesses participating in the competition.

How to watch “Bet on Black” Season 6

Catch new episodes of “Bet on Black” Season 6 every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on REVOLT's linear broadcast. Afterward, they'll be available to stream on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET via REVOLT’s website, YouTube channel, and app. There’s plenty to look forward to, so stay tuned!