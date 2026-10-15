Image Image Credit Six Zeros Image Alt REVOLT and Target's "Bet on Black" show logo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When REVOLT and Target came together to deliver the first season of “Bet on Black” more than four years ago, the mission was clear: Give Black entrepreneurs the opportunity and amplification they deserve. Today, we are proud to say the show has done just that by providing more than 50 young innovators a platform and investing millions into its brilliant winners. As Season 6 approaches with six new trailblazers, let’s get into the overall impact of the unprecedented series.

We walk it like we talk it

“Bet on Black” spotlights the next generation of Black entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to a panel of one-of-a-kind investors and industry pioneers. Season 6 of the competition series boasts a $500,000 prize for the most innovative concept. Businesses that build communities, support social justice and propel the culture forward are what the judges are looking for. Contestants have had the extraordinary opportunity to showcase in front of mavens like Bun B, Baron Davis, Master P, LeToya Luckett, Pinky Cole, T-Pain, Van Lathan, Melanie Gatewood-Hall and more. This time around, we dove deeply into the community with six student entrepreneurs, all of whom attend historically Black colleges and universities.

In a world where Black businesspeople do not have access to the support or capital they need to get what are, quite frankly, some of the most cutting-edge and culturally significant ventures off the ground, “Bet on Black” has been here, backing tomorrow’s leaders, ensuring they have equal access to valuable resources.

Since Season 1, the show’s winners have received a total of over $2.69 million dollars. Not to mention, Target takes no stake or equity in the businesses participating in the show.

Those figures are nothing to sneeze at, but for us, it isn’t just about the money …

Community means everything

Every single chapter of “Bet on Black” has been filmed with a production staff that is 90% Black and in Atlanta, where Black and brown folks make up more than half of the population. In addition to “putting our money where our mouth is” with the prize fund, we also give students the financial consultation needed to understand how to set their businesses up properly, approach taxes and more. Contestants receive visibility, mentorship, capital and invaluable skills they might not have had access to otherwise. We’ve aimed to create a pipeline of young Black entrepreneurs and have done so while repping historically Black institutions like Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta in ATL’s AUC; Howard University, Grambling State, FAMU, Texas Southern and more.

Winning entrepreneurs have addressed relentless communal challenges – everything from food deserts in Houston to the pervasive hormonal disorder PCOS. Many established safe spaces for Black creativity and joy.

For us, “Bet on Black” isn’t just a cool turn of phrase. Again, it’s about providing support where it’s most needed and showing the world that when you bet on the Black community, it more than delivers.

Season 6 airs on Tuesdays, starting this month on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. ET, via the REVOLT website, YouTube and app. This next set of changemakers is set to blow minds and assist communities through disciplines like health technology, fashion, holistic wellness, and AI. Stay tuned and get excited!