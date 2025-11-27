Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena, Rapper 50 Cent performs during DaBaby & Friends concert, and Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These tracks use food titles to deliver metaphors, flexes, and flavor in creative ways.

From “Broccoli” to “Pound Cake,” food in Hip Hop often means more than what is on the plate.

Some tracks, like “Diced Pineapples,” even include real-life food stories from the artists.

There are countless rappers with food-inspired names — Salt-N-Pepa, Denzel Curry, and Eminem, to name a few — but just as many songs, if not more, named after foods too.

Take Migos’ “Stir Fry,” for example, where they rap about their wrists moving in the kitchen like they’re working a wok. There’s also DRAM’s “Broccoli” and Raekwon’s “Ice Cream,” which, despite their titles, have very little to do with the foods they reference and plenty to do with something else entirely.

With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 13 rap songs named after foods in no particular order, from Nas’ “Fried Chicken” to ScHoolboy Q’s “Collard Greens.” Don’t blame us if you find yourself craving snacks (or a full meal) after reading this list!

1. “Broccoli” by DRAM and Lil Yachty

There were probably plenty of parents disappointed to learn that DRAM’s “Broccoli” isn’t about the green vegetable they tried to get you to eat growing up, but actually marijuana. “Kodak Black was one of the first guys I heard refer to weed as broccoli,” he explained to Genius. On the bright side, DRAM does reference actual food elsewhere in the Lil Yachty-assisted track: “I should sauce 'em up like Prego / Fettuccine with Alfredo.”

2. “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent

Like plenty of rappers before and after him, 50 Cent used candy as an innuendo on “Candy Shop.” The New York legend drops bars about his special lady licking “the lollipop” (you’re welcome for the inspiration, Lil Wayne) before promising to let her taste what he has. Clearly, Fif knew the recipe for sweet success.

3. “Fried Chicken” by Nas

“Mmm, fried chicken, fly vixen / Give me heart disease, but need you in my kitchen,” Nas spat on the aptly titled “Fried Chicken.” On the surefire cut from the New York MC’s politically charged ninth album, he name-dropped mac and cheese, candy yams, and the full spread of Southern dishes. Busta Rhymes, on the other hand, came in hot with bars about his “pretty ham hock” and swine.

4. “Collard Greens” by ScHoolboy Q featuring Kendrick Lamar

If rappers aren’t comparing green veggies to money (Chief Keef’s “Cabbage” and DDG’s “Lettuce,” to name a couple), they’re probably talking about weed. On “Collard Greens,” ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar gave us arguably their best collaboration of the 2010s. The Oxymoron cut was one of 2014’s defining rap songs.

5. “H·A·M” by JAY-Z and Kanye West

Although “H·A·M” — short for “Hard as a Motherf**ker” — barely scratched what JAY-Z and Kanye West ultimately delivered on Watch the Throne, it was undoubtedly a great lead single. “I'm about to go HAM / Hard as a motherf**ker, let these n**gas know who I am,” Ye rapped on the chorus.

6. “Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2” by Drake featuring JAY-Z

You can hear the hunger in JAY-Z’s guest verses on Drake’s “Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2,” where he cleverly references pound cake, upside-down cake, carrot cake, and more throughout the first half. As Hov rapped, “Now here's the icin' on the cake / Cake, cake-cake, cake-cake.” Anytime Drizzy and JAY-Z link up — whether on “Love All” or “Talk Up” — they deliver something special lyrically.

7. “Peanut Butter Jelly” by T.I. featuring Lil Duke, Young Dro and Young Thug

Who knows what was running through Young Thug’s mind when he recorded the chorus to “Peanut Butter Jelly,” but credit to T.I. for rolling with it and putting the track out. “Peanut butter jelly, peanut butter jelly / Peanut butter jelly, no deli,” Thugger rapped over London on da Track's production. TIP later jumped in with a few lines about going to school, grabbing lunch, and cutting class right after.

8. “Rice & Gravy” by Smino and Monte Booker

You have to give it to Smino for putting respect on the sides. “Rice & Gravy” was a loose single he dropped with Monte Booker. Funnily enough, they even included an ingredient list on the single’s artwork: three cups of rice, one ounce of water, and four cups of gravy.

9. “Diced Pineapples” by Rick Ross featuring Wale and Drake

People might laugh and joke, but Rick Ross seriously knows his way around a good food bar (Spaghetti-Os on “Usual Suspects,” Wing Stop on “MC Hammer,” you name it). Of all his tracks named after food, “Diced Pineapples” might be the most recognizable, largely because of Drake on the hook and Wale’s opener.

“When I got out of the hospital — you know, I had a seizure last year — when I was leaving, the doctor told me, ‘You gotta eat some more fruit, drink you some water, eat fruit, and just relax for a little while.’ My fruit of choice was pineapples,” Ross said of the single, per Variety. “For the next three weeks, I woke up every morning and ate diced pineapples.”

10. “Ice Cream" by Raekwon featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Cappadonna

Raekwon’s “Ice Cream” is a great posse cut if we ever heard one. On the chorus, Method Man spat, “Watch these rap n**gas get all up in you guts / French vanilla, butter pecan, chocolate deluxe / Even caramel sundaes is getting touched / And scooped in my ice cream truck, Wu tears it up.” From there, Ghostface Killah played off “C.R.E.A.M.,” while Cappadonna mentioned pies in his guest verse.

11. “Stir Fry” by Migos

“In the kitchen, wrist twistin' like it's stir fry,” Quavo rapped on “Stir Fry.” He referenced being “with the chickens like Popeyes” and a lady’s “big old onion booty,” Offset name-dropped Five Guys, and Takeoff tossed out a rhyme about curry chicken. It’s also worth noting that after the song dropped, Migos partnered with Popeyes for limited-edition combos named after each member.

12. “Laffy Taffy” by D4L

D4L scored their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Laffy Taffy.” According to Fabo, the hook came from a piece of candy he randomly pulled from his pocket. He originally went with "Tootsie Roll" at first, and let's just say we're grateful the track ended up the way it did.

13. “Hot Wings” by 2 Chainz

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but according to 2 Chainz, it might actually be hot wings. On “Hot Wings,” the Atlanta mainstay dished out lines like, “She just want her 20-piece / All flats with the lemon pepper.”