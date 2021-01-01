Image Image Credit Marleen Moise/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah and Joey BADASS pose together Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key takeaways:

Serayah discovered she was pregnant after a sudden aversion to fried chicken while filming in Atlanta.

She and Joey BADASS are expecting a baby boy and preparing for life as a blended family.

Joey transitioned from polyamory to monogamy after his relationship changed his perspective.

Serayah found out she was pregnant in the most unexpected way: Through the smell of fried chicken.

In a new ESSENCE cover story published Thursday (May 22), the singer and actress shared the moment that tipped her off. While filming in Atlanta in 2024, she recalled being suddenly overwhelmed by the scent of the cast and crew’s lunch. “I just was repulsed by the smell,” she explained to the publication. “I remember thinking, ‘I know that’s chicken and I can smell it coming from the hallway’... I just was like, that smells so gross.” Confusion was soon followed by the realization that she was expecting.

Serayah is now preparing to welcome her first child, a baby boy, with partner Joey BADASS, who was also featured in the candid interview. They first met in 2021 but didn’t romantically connect then, and their onscreen chemistry in Joey’s 2023 “Show Me” video sparked relationship rumors, but what followed was very real. They now live together in New York, where Serayah has been nesting while Joey balances work and fatherhood; he already has a 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

How Serayah and Joey are preparing for parenthood and blended families

“I’m great, honestly. At the finish line,” Serayah said of her pregnancy journey. “It’s been a fully spiritual transformation for me… It’s more of an emphasis now on what moves make sense and how that affects the unit as a whole.”

For Joey, becoming a father again has added fresh urgency to long-term planning. He’s already set up a 529 account (designed to help with future education expenses), made key investments and is helping his daughter adjust to the upcoming arrival of her little brother. “I can’t say that she’s excited,” he admitted. “I think she’s processing… But I already know she’s going to come around and she’s going to be a great big sister once he gets here.”

Both Serayah and Joey turn 30 this year (Joey already did in January), which adds symbolic weight to their growing family and evolving perspectives. They view this moment as the beginning of a new chapter — one rooted in stability, intention and emotional growth.

Joey BADASS gets real about leaving polyamory behind

For Joey, that growth included a major shift in his relationship outlook. In 2021, he publicly embraced polyamory, a lifestyle that aligned with his bachelor-era mindset. “That was where I was at in my life at the time,” he expressed. “But, I met Ray, I bought a home and it just changed my perspective… So, I’m very much monogamous now.”

While both continue to thrive creatively — Joey recently wrapped “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and released new music; Serayah has acting projects on the way and dropped the single “IDFN” — they’re clear about what matters most. “We’re excited about doing things our way,” Joey said, pointing to their desire to raise a kid within a “strong Black family structure.”

For Serayah, that starts with intention and appreciation for what’s already changed. “Living my whole 20s just for me, this has been a full transformation,” she reflected. “Getting ready to parent and be one of the sole people responsible for another human being… It’s definitely been a transformation, but a beautiful one.”