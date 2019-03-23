Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj at 2025 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is a master of wordplay. Her music has made us feel everything: confidence, heartbreak, self-worth, and grief. That emotional range has always been part of her power. From the start, her New York energy, sharp tongue, and raw transparency drew people in. Even as a hungry artist with something to prove, she knew how to command attention. Over time, she built one of the most dedicated fan bases in music and reshaped what it means to be a woman in rap.

She gives us punchlines, alter egos, vulnerable verses, and pop crossovers without ever losing herself. We know the hits that broke records and shut down timelines, but Nicki’s discography runs deeper than that. There are the tracks that never got radio play, never charted, or went viral, but still show her range, wit, and emotion just as much as the singles. This is for those deep cuts that deserved more out of the mainstream (but we know real Barbz had them on repeat). And this is just part one!

1. Envy

We all know and love the Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape — the one that kicked the door wide open for the queen. She gave us “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “I Get Crazy,” “Slumber Party,” and “Kill da DJ,” but “Envy” deserved just as much shine. Before the fame, before the plaques, Nicki was already calling out the envy in the room. She poured every emotion into that track and made it clear that everybody couldn’t handle her rise. Her delivery was raw, her message was real, and that beat? She floated on it. The world may not have caught on to this one the way they should’ve, but the real Barbz know this is a classic.

2. Dear Old Nicki

Writing a letter to her pre-fame self, Nicki used “Dear Old Nicki” to reflect on how far she’d come and what it cost her. She opened up about the pressure to grow, the expectations from fans and critics, and the quiet guilt that success can bring. Instead of burying her grief, anxiety, and survivor’s remorse, she let it all spill out over the beat. The result is one of the most honest songs in her catalog. No alter egos, no flashy flexes; just Onika talking to herself and to us. “Dear Old Nicki” wasn’t a single, didn’t get a video, and still hits like a confession that never left the diary.

3. Blazin featuring Kanye West

“Blazin ” was a beautifully written premonition of what Nicki knew was coming. She used the track to lean into her rise, accepting her role as the next queen of rap. Over a spaced-out beat, she matched Ye’s energy bar for bar and proved she could go head-to-head with one of the biggest names in the game. But it was the chorus where she truly spoke her future into existence. Confident, focused, and completely in her zone, Nicki used “Blazin ” to call her shots, and history proved her right.

4. I Am Your Leader

“I Am Your Leader,” produced by Hit-Boy and featuring Cam’ron and Rick Ross, was a clear reminder that Nicki can clear anybody on a track, male or female. The lyrics make it known she had no doubts about her role as the queen of rap. This wasn’t about proving herself anymore, it was about claiming her crown with full confidence. The chemistry between all three artists made the track even more powerful. Each one brought a different energy and flow, but they stayed locked in on the same message. Nicki held her ground and made it clear with every bar — I am your leader.

5. Come On A Cone

The beat on “Come On A Cone” grabs you from the moment it drops, and Nicki wastes no time matching that energy with some of her boldest bars on the entire Roman Reloaded project. This track might have flown under the radar for some, with a chorus that some listeners found repetitive or over the top. But the real Barbz know that when Roman is involved, the drama is the point. From the voice switches to the wild delivery, Nicki gave us full theatrics and made sure every second demanded attention. This wasn’t made for the casual listener — this was Roman in full form, and the fans ate it up.

6. Want Some More

The Pinkprint deserved more respect — period — but “Want Some More” especially should have had visuals and radio play. Nicki was popping her s**t over a Metro Boomin and Zaytoven production, switching flows more than four times in under four minutes. She was in her bag from the first bar and never let up. This track had everything — a hypnotic beat, punchy delivery, and pure confidence, but somehow still got overlooked by the mainstream.

7. Four Door Aventador

This track is Nicki in full boss mode. She glides over a haunting beat, giving luxury and pressure at the same time. The flex is loud, the delivery is cold, and the pen is razor sharp. From the name-drop of luxury cars to flexing her influence, Nicki makes it clear that she’s untouchable in this lane. It’s a track where she doesn’t have to prove anything; the confidence speaks for itself. If you’ve ever questioned who runs this rap game, this track is your answer.

8. I Lied

“I Lied” is one of Nicki’s most vulnerable moments, letting us into her complicated love life. She opens up about wanting love but also guarding herself against heartbreak, a feeling that hits home for so many. The raw honesty in her lyrics is unmatched, revealing that beneath the fierce persona, there’s a woman afraid to let her guard down. It’s a side of Nicki we don’t often see, but one that speaks to anyone who's struggled with the fear of loving fully.

9. The Night Is Still Young

There’s something about the vibe of this one that makes it a go-to for anyone ready to live in the moment. The Barbz have always shown mad love for this track, and it’s no surprise. Nicki’s playful, free-spirited energy takes over as she effortlessly mixes swagger with a carefree spirit. Every bar radiates positivity, as she invites listeners to let go, have fun, and keep the party going. It’s a reminder that no matter what, the night is far from over.

10. Shanghai

Nicki got in her drill bag on “Shanghai” and did the genre proud with this performance. She came through with a ruthless flow, aggressive and precise, showing she could dominate any sound she chose. The beat hits hard, but Nicki’s confidence is what takes it to the next level. Never keeping up with the wave — she was always ahead of it, setting the tone and reminding everyone that she’s always in control of the game.

11. LLC

On “LLC,” Nicki shows just how far she’s come by taking her competition’s names and flipping them into businesses. It’s a masterclass in boss talk and she’s not just talking about success in music, she’s making it clear she built an empire. Every bar is a flex, reminding everyone she runs the game, and her name is a brand. This song is all about staking her claim at the top.

12. Miami

The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper takes us on a ride through the Miami streets, bringing that electric city vibe to life. It’s Nicki at her most playful state, embodying the city’s heat with every verse. She’s reminding us that no matter where she is, she’s in control, and Miami just happens to be her playground. Miami’s just another backdrop to remind us all that she’s the queen of every scene.

13. Sir featuring Future

“Sir” is the unapologetic flex we didn’t know we needed. The platinum duo of Nicki and Future come together and run the beat like they own it. She’s spitting with savage precision, and Future matches the energy, showing why they’re a top-tier combo. This track isn’t just about bars; it’s about making sure you know who’s leading the pack.

14. Needle featuring Drake

With the heavy Caribbean vibes in “Needle,” we knew Drake would be in his element when the track gave that energy. Nicki’s flow matches the rhythm effortlessly, and their chemistry makes it feel destined to hit. It’s that perfect blend of island vibes and rap dominance.

15. Bahm Bahm

Nicki steps into full theatrical mode on “Bahm Bahm,” commanding the track with her signature dramatic flair. Her flow is all over the place in the best way! Switching up with each beat drop, keeping you on edge. The energy never dips, and she makes sure you feel every ounce of her intensity. This track is truly an experience only Nicki could give us.