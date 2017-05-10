Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Love him or hate him, Future Hendrix, one of Atlanta's kings of trap, is known for lyrics as catchy as they can be complicated. While some might scoff at their potentially toxic undertones, there's no denying their quotable nature. So, for those looking to add a little Future flair to their Instagram accounts, here are some of rapper's lyrics that walk the tightrope between relationship real talk and raising eyebrows.

From his undeniable anthems “Mask Off” and “Life Is Good” to the vulnerable “WAIT FOR U,” Future has proven he’s a wordsmith in more ways than one. Tune in below to peep for yourself.

1. Touch The Sky: “I been flexin' all my life, you can't finesse me.”

Whether you’re posting a mirror selfie from the gym, flaunting your favorite outfit or waving a stack of cash from your latest come-up, use this line from Future to boast confidence. Let people know that you've been on your grind and achieved a certain level of success despite any pitfalls that could’ve tripped you up. You’re a winner, and you make it look too easy.

2. Deeper Than The Ocean: “My pain runnin' deeper than the ocean.”

This lyric expresses a deep emotion, which can be a powerful way to connect with your followers. Sharing vulnerability can create a sense of authenticity and relatability. You can reserve this caption for a heartbreak, whether it is the end of a romantic relationship, the loss of a loved one or any other somber moment.

Play off Hip Hop’s braggadocious vibes and talk smack to your broke besties on the timeline. Fan out a wad of cash, show off that Rolex, or pose in front of your new Maserati and use this quote as the perfect caption to say you’re “God’s favorite.”

4. THE WAY THINGS GOING: “The way things goin', only family matters.”

Everyone goes through hard times at one point or another. Show your followers that you’re tight with your family with this Future lyric. Vague enough to allow people to project their own experiences onto it, this line conveys a message of sticking with your true ride-or-dies, which can be a powerful sentiment. Remember, family can be bound by blood or loyalty, so show off your squad that’s always there for you.

5. LOVE YOU BETTER: “Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did.”

Fresh off a breakup? Let your ex know that they won’t find anything better in the streets and let your next partner know that you’re a great lover through and through. Show off that selfie or revenge body pic on the gram and watch the DMs flood in.

6. Mask Off: “We call the play, we didn't come to play.”

Let your timeline know who’s really in charge with this Future line. Showcase your leadership abilities and flex the fact that you run the game with a great picture featuring your sports teammates or day-ones linking up to call the next shot!

7. Xanny Family: “I got trophies, I got Dolce, got a way bigger bus.”

Showcase your accomplishments with this lyric from “Xanny Family.” It shows that despite facing difficult times, you’ve emerged stronger and achieved success. Pair this caption with a picture of that perfectly tailored suit or your latest Denim Tears outfit to let your followers know you got it out the mud.

8. Zoom: “Bought some more money machines / Bring out a brand-new machine / I bought a whole lot of bling.”

Make the hustle look too easy with this line. Whether you’re counting money, taking a call or signing a contract, this lyric clearly exudes a relaxed and nonchalant vibe that implies it came easily.

9. Life Is Good: “We some poor, high-class n**gas, made it, we rich.”

Another perfect caption to celebrate your come-up, this lyric from “Life Is Good” is best paired with a picture of you and your friends. Show off the fact that you grew your wealth and became successful alongside your homies.

10. WAIT FOR U: “I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone / Get mad at yourself ‘cause you can’t leave me alone.”

Feeling savage and shady? This line is sure to piss off your ex even more than the breakup itself. With this lyric, you’re basically saying, “Good luck finding another me.” Show off those dimples, your pearly white smile, or flex those pecs when you use this caption. Heart eye emojis will overflow in the comments — that’ll really break their heart.

11. Hard To Choose One: “Money and sex is bringin’ me problems / But I’m at my best when I’m runnin’ through models.”

Let your lifestyle lead the charge by flexing how much you’re sexing. Only the baddest get to be associated with you. Who’s calling the shots? You are when you use this line as a caption.