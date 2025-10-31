Image Image Credit Getty/Sony Music Image Alt Spooky music videos of Jadakiss, Doja Cat, Michael Jackson, and more music stars. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Spooky season calls for the creepiest music videos — the ones that don’t just entertain but crawl into your thoughts and change the way you see the song. Music videos have long been a space for artists to experiment, push boundaries, and transform music into a full sensory experience. Some take that freedom to the darkest places, spinning eerie stories and unsettling scenes that play out like horror shorts with their own universe. Once the final frame fades, the tension and imagery remain impossible to shake.

These videos work on your nerves, reaching into fears you didn’t know were there. Flickering lights, muffled whispers, abrupt silences, and warped camera work pull you off balance. Strange figures appear without explanation, plots bend in unexpected directions, and surreal visuals twist reality into something sinister. Each one builds a chilling narrative that lives far beyond the song itself.

This list pulls from legendary releases that redefined the music video format and daring new drops testing how far horror and art can go together. Some inspired years of conversation over cryptic details and hidden meanings. Others went viral within hours, leaving entire comment sections buzzing with theories. Whether the fear builds gradually or hits you all at once, each entry offers a different path into the darkness.

So, dim the lights, grab your favorite treat, and prepare for an early Halloween scare. These picks turn dread into visual poetry, layering style with spine-tingling moments you won’t forget. Horror devotee or casual viewer, you might find yourself pressing replay — not to enjoy the comfort of familiarity but to see if you really caught everything the first time. Let’s step into the shadows and explore 10 of the creepiest music videos ever made.

1. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson

“Thriller” changed everything for music videos. The makeup and effects turned Michael Jackson into a haunting figure nobody could look away from. The choreography brought energy that’s still copied and celebrated today. It blends horror and music in a way that keeps fans coming back, year after year.

2. “Monster” – Kanye West featuring Nicki Minaj, JAY-Z, & Rick Ross

The “Monster” video hits dark and disturbing notes with bodies hanging from ceilings and Kanye surrounded by lifeless women. Nicki Minaj commands the chaos with fierce energy. JAY-Z and Rick Ross add a cold intensity that holds the eerie vibe together. This video dives deep into the darker side of fame and fear.

3. “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Travis Scott

Travis Scott finds himself trapped in a twisted game that feels like something Jigsaw would set up. Shadows and traps pull him into the darker corners of his creativity. The tension and unease match the mood of the track perfectly. It’s a haunting glimpse of struggle and survival through his lens.

4. “Crossroads” – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The “Crossroads” video is lowkey scary in a way you don’t expect. Seeing Uncle Charles’s eyes turn completely black messes with you, especially if you saw it as a kid. That moment hits different — it’s the kind of thing that stays in your head long after the video ends. No wonder so many people say it haunted them for life.

5. “Ghosts” – Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s “Ghost” video is black and white and chilling. He dances with zombies and spirits, creating a dark, haunting mood. The visuals draw from vintage horror while keeping a focused intensity on his performance. It matches the song’s vibe perfectly.

6. “Boogeyman” – DaBaby

“Boogeyman” kicks off with a group of friends exploring a basement, only to run into monsters — including DaBaby himself. DaBaby has always pushed boundaries with his visuals, and this video keeps that energy alive. It’s bold, creative, and full of surprises; once again he’s not afraid to take risks.

7. “Martians vs Goblins” – The Game featuring Lil Wayne & Tyler the Creator

The Game switched it up on “Martians vs Goblins” with a video that matches the energy of Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator’s features. You can’t mention goblin without Lil Wayne, and Tyler fits perfectly as the Martian. This collab is iconic, and the video only adds to its impact.

8. “Demons” – Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s “Demons” video pulls no punches. She shows up fully committed, dressed as a demon dragging someone through a nightmare. The whole thing plays out like a legit scary movie — dark, intense, and straight-up unsettling. You won’t forget this one anytime soon, and it’ll have you double-checking the locks before bed.

9. “F vs J Intro” – Fabolous & Jadakiss

“F Vs J Intro” flips Freddy vs. Jason into a rap battle with Fabolous as Freddy and Jadakiss as Jason. Seeing them bring that iconic horror clash to life was next level. Two legends paying homage while keeping it raw made the video unforgettable. It’s that perfect mix of fear and fire.

10. “Halloween” – Kodak Black

Kodak Black’s “Halloween” plays out like a murder mystery wrapped in a night of trick-or-treating gone wrong. The twist — kids are in on the scheme, who can say no to those cute faces? The video is intense and full of suspense, showing Kodak tapping into a different era of creativity.