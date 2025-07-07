Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nisarah Lewis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardboard signs. Street corners. Brutal honesty. That’s the formula behind Dudette With Sign, the viral Instagram account that became a feminist counterpunch to meme culture. Launched by actress and writer Nisarah Lewis in collaboration with social media powerhouse F**kJerry, the account (an evolution of the equally popular Dude With Sign) quickly exploded and amassed scores of followers, becoming a go-to voice for millennial and Gen Z women.

According to her LinkedIn, Lewis serves as creative director, set designer, and branded content strategist, all bundled into one Dudette. That behind-the-scenes control helps explain why the posts feel so intentional. Each sign, handwritten in bold marker and delivered with deadpan precision, is a masterstroke of visual satire that pairs aesthetic minimalism with cutting social commentary.

A trained performer with a B.A. in Theatre from Fordham University and sketch comedy roots at NYC’s Magnet Theater, Lewis brings a unique mix of stagecraft, timing, and cultural fluency to the page. Her signs tackle everything from period stigma and workplace politics to relationship red flags and emotional labor — all in language that’s instantly shareable and sharply self-aware.

Here are 15 of the funniest, realest, and most head-nodding signs that made us laugh, pause, and share like our group chats depended on it.

1. “I plan for my vacation outfits better than I plan for my future”

Few signs capture millennial and Gen Z anxiety with this much style. It’s a lighthearted roast of our priorities — meticulously pre-planned vacation aesthetics versus the chaotic unknown that is retirement planning. The beauty of this post is how funny it is because it’s true. The comments were filled with outfit inspo, travel envy, and “same girl” energy, proving once again that escapism looks best in linen co-ords and strappy sandals.

2. “Black joy is revolutionary”

This one isn’t a joke. It’s a declaration. Set against the backdrop of a country that often commodifies Black pain, this sign flipped the narrative. Instead of centering trauma, it celebrated resilience, laughter, style, softness, and the sacred act of simply existing in joy. The post quickly became one of the account’s most shared affirmations, reminding us that protest doesn’t always wear a scowl... Sometimes, it smiles in full color.

3. “Yo mama so loud, even negativity gets drowned out by her loving words”

A classic “yo mama” joke turned warm and subversive. Rather than play into tired stereotypes, this sign reclaims the loud Black mom trope and turns it into a superpower. With its cheeky twist, it hits that rare tone of comedy that uplifts while still making you chuckle. In a feed full of takedowns, this was a moment of joy, nostalgia, and affirmation.

4. “Don’t let the bad news you read convince you that there’s no good news”

This post offered more than just a moment of encouragement — it amplified real-world impact. In partnership with the Elevate Prize Foundation, the caption spotlighted global changemakers addressing voter rights, mental health, climate resilience, and more. The message hits differently knowing it’s grounded in action. Rather than promote escapism, the sign reminds us that while the headlines may be heavy, hope is still out there. And sometimes, it’s standing right beside you holding a cardboard sign.

5. “Good friends call you out on your s**t”

Some signs are aimed at the world; this one is aimed at your group chat. It’s a necessary reminder that real friendship doesn’t always look like blind support. Instead, it shows up with honesty, accountability, and maybe a voice note that starts with “Don’t get mad, but…” The sign resonated with anyone who’s had to check (or be checked by) the people they love.

6. “Minding your business is a full-time job and everyone needs to stay employed”

This is peak social media commentary wrapped in workplace lingo. In just one sentence, Nisarah calls out nosiness, judgment, and unsolicited opinions while giving it the HR treatment. The delivery is clean, the message is timeless, and the sign became a viral staple for anyone tired of gossip disguised as concern. It’s a digital boundary wrapped in a corporate drag — equal parts funny and factual.

7. “Getting the job shouldn’t be harder than the actual job”

For every overworked applicant who’s been ghosted after three rounds of interviews and a take-home assignment, this one stung — in the best way. The sign critiques modern hiring practices with surgical precision, and the caption likely echoed the same thought: Why is the interview process a marathon when the job barely requires cardio? The response from followers in HR, media, and tech showed just how widespread the exhaustion is.

8. “My time off request isn’t a request”

A rebellious mic drop aimed squarely at hustle culture. This sign reclaims autonomy over rest in the face of guilt-tripping managers and PTO paranoia. It speaks directly to the way employees — especially women and people of color — often feel the need to over-justify taking a break. The cardboard reads like a boundary, and the backdrop (somewhere in NYC, presumably) makes it feel like the most important out-of-office reply ever.

9. “‘I don’t wanna go’ is a legit reason to cancel”

Short, sharp, and self-affirming, this one gave the people language for boundaries they didn’t know they could have. It flips the pressure of over-explaining and justifies something our nervous systems have been trying to tell us all along: Your presence isn’t owed. It’s the kind of sign that got screenshot and sent in group chats nationwide as the ultimate opt-out clause.

10. “Not everyone is qualified to give relationship advice”

Finally, a sign for those of us dodging unsolicited TED Talks from the perpetually single or serially toxic. This one skewers the armchair experts and reminds readers to consider the source. The sign doesn’t mock vulnerability — it demands wisdom. And judging by the flood of likes and “say that louder” comments, a lot of people felt seen and saved from another advice spiral.

11. Dude With Sign: “What do women want” / Dudette With Sign: “Gas Money”

This side-by-side sign moment is a comedic masterclass in internet gender politics. While Dude With Sign plays clueless, Dudette With Sign drops the bluntest of truths — and that’s why it works. It’s witty, unexpected, and culturally current, touching on everything from dating inequality to inflation fatigue. The visual split makes the joke even sharper, with both signs captured in perfect sync like a meme version of a stand-up routine.

12. “Let adults trick-or-treat”

Beyond a simple Halloween joke, this sign argues for joy as a grown-up right. It’s a playful takedown of the idea that whimsy has an expiration date, and it resonated especially with millennials trying to reclaim traditions that capitalism tried to sell back to them as “adulting.” Candy, costumes, and doorbell chaos aren’t just for kids, and this sign gave every 30-something permission to keep dressing up.

13. “Whoever invented ‘share Wi-Fi password’ deserves a raise”

Few signs celebrate convenience like this one. Instead of being a political callout or a cultural critique, it’s a love letter to the small tech miracles that make life smoother. The phrase itself is funny in its sincerity, like a warm hug to UX designers everywhere. It also hits that sweet spot of hyper-specificity and universal truth, which is the Dudette’s calling card.

14. “Make concerts cheaper”

This one practically screamed from the sidewalk. In the wake of $900 concert tickets and resale chaos, the sign became a shared scream into the void. There’s something satisfying about how blunt it is — no metaphors, no pandering, just pure frustration from a fan who wants to sing along without applying for a loan. It’s anti-greed, pro-vibes, and arguably one of the most relatable signs in the whole account.

15. “There should be an etiquette class for flying”

If you’ve ever fought for an armrest or dodged a barefoot passenger, this one’s for you. The sign speaks to a universal travel truth: Somewhere between boarding and baggage claim, people forget how to behave. Whether it’s seat-kickers, loud FaceTimers, or tray-table sleepers, the shared rage in the comment section turned this post into a cathartic scroll. It’s the polite way to say what everyone on your flight is already thinking.