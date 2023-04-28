Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell and the Clipse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Clipse released their fourth album, Let God Sort Em Out, to acclaim from critics and fans alike. Part of the reason for the Virginia rap duo’s continued success is not only the chemistry shared by Pusha T and Malice, but also the highly selective and potent guest features on their albums.

Across an airtight discography, Clipse has invited only a relatively small collection of rappers to join in on their wealth-flaunting yet always introspective musical journeys and lyrical expositions. So, if you’re an artist who manages to get a guest verse on a Clipse album, you are truly in elite company.

A couple of Let God Sort Em Out’s best features were from Kendrick Lamar on the highly anticipated “Chains & Whips” and Tyler, The Creator on “P.O.V.” They’re just the latest star rappers to understand the assignment, so REVOLT looked back at eight standout features on Clipse albums, and a mixtape, too.

1. “Mr. Me Too” by Clipse featuring Pharrell Williams

“Mr. Me Too” was the official first single for Clipse’s sophomore album, Hell Hath No Fury. The Neptunes provided a drowsy and hypnotic groove that Skateboard P had to hop on. In fact, he dropped two verses with the type of stuntin’ (A week before that, I was out in Italy / Italian heartthrobs could not get rid of me,” he raps) he’s made a living perfecting.

2. “Kind Like A Big Deal” by Clipse featuring Kanye West

Kanye was at the height of his rap prowess when he appeared on Clipse’s “Kinda Like A Big Deal.” Produced by Chin Injeti & DJ Khalil, Ye delivers heavy doses of braggodocio and innuendo. “Spitting fire on a PJ, in my PJs / Fire Marshall said I took it to the max like TJ / Y'all ain't peep, I said Marshall's, replay / I guess I'm like the black Marshall meets Jay,” raps Mr. West. What a time.

3. “Chains & Whips” by Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Chains & Whips” already turned heads because it features bars from Pusha T aimed at his rival Jim Jones. That’s all well and good, but Kendrick Lamar absolutely snaps on the Pharrell Williams-produced track. “I'm generous, however you want it, I'll be the gentle kind / Gentlemen and gangstas connect, the agenda of mine / Move n**gas up outta here, this s**t get gentrified,” raps K. Dot — and that’s just one fiery bar of many.

4. “Hot Damn” by Clipse featuring Ab-Liva, Pharrell Williams, and Rosco P. Coldchain

Rosco P. Coldchain was on the fast track to rap stardom off the strength of his poignant verse on “Cot Damn” from Clipse’s Lord Willin, which got another boost when it got a remix treatment as “Hot Damn” on the The Neptunes Present... Clones compilation album. Unfortunately, his career was derailed due to a 14-year prison sentence. His verses will forever speak for themselves, though.

5. “Popular Demand (Popeyes)” by Clipse featuring Cam’ron and Pharrell Williams

“Uncle Cam / I tax 'em like Uncle Sam,” says Killa Cam on his verse on “Popular Demand (Popeyes),” a single from Clipse’s third album, Til the Casket Drops. The track’s sturdy drums and brash keys create the type of beat the Bronx-born rappers can always deliver on.

6. “Re-Up Intro” by Re-Up Gang

The Re-Up Gang was Pusha and Malice, along with fellow rappers Sandman and Ab-Liva. “Re-Up Intro” is an absolute standout from their acclaimed We Got It 4 Cheap, Vol. 2 mixtape . This was more of a group effort than just a feature, but regardless we have to give major props to Sandman, whose flow was flawless when he spit, “Dig it, I'm in a rage like Cujo / Y'all wanna wrestle, play sumo / Murk your b**ch a** on my uno, you know / Shots from the two blow.”

7. “I’m Not You” by Clipse featuring Jadakiss, Styles P and Rosco P. Coldchain

Clipse and The Lox (well, two of the three) is a recipe for rap greatness. Rosco definitely held his own, but Jadakiss and Styles contributed the menacing lyrics we’ve come to always expect from them. When Jadakiss raps, “Whoever said birds fly south for the winter's a damn lie / Got 'em right here, and if I don't like you, the grams hide,” you already knew he was locked in.

8. “Ride Around Shining” by Clipse featuring Ab-Liva

Philly MC Ab-Liva has been running with Clipse since their first album, Lord Willin’. After setting himself apart as a vital part of the Re-Up Gang, he thoroughly showcased his talents again on “Ride Around Shining.” His abstract flow took the track to the next level. For example, “Is it the bling? The king, conquistador / That my jeweler made the face blush on the Franck Muller / The R shape peculiar, it's awesome, laying over dark skin / Lookin' like arson when I park in the left, it's constant.”