Rolling Loud stormed through Los Angeles once again, proving why it’s one of the world’s biggest Hip Hop festivals. This year’s lineup was stacked, with Playboi Carti bringing his high-energy chaos to the stage as a headliner and ASAP Rocky making a long-awaited return to the festival spotlight. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Fans were locked in all weekend as some of the most talked-about acts — Sexyy Red, GELO, BossMan Dlow, YG, Luh Tyler, 310babii, Larry June, DDG and Tee Grizzley — kept the momentum going, alongside many more artists who made their mark. Every year, Rolling Loud continues to make waves in the Hip Hop world, but let’s be real — it's not just about the music. It’s a full-blown cultural spectacle, where fashion is just as much a headline as the performances. From the custom pieces to the streetwear flexes, the festival brings out some of the best-dressed celebrities in the game.

And let’s face it, fashion at Rolling Loud has become an art form. With thousands of fans in attendance, standing out isn’t always easy, but these celebrities came with the heat. Whether it was luxury brands, avant-garde fits or perfectly curated laid-back vibes, the looks from this year’s festival were as loud as the beats themselves. Some came to stunt, others effortlessly shut it down, but all made sure they commanded attention. These are the seven best-dressed celebrities who turned heads and made sure all eyes were on them at Rolling Loud Cali.

1. ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky made his grand entrance the only way a fashion killa should — flying in from a helicopter, dripped out in an even flyer fit. For his set, he wore a blue and white long-sleeve American Sabotage shirt paired with light-wash denim, layering up with a double-scarf moment — one white printed scarf wrapped around his neck and a red bandana tied over his black fitted cap. He accessorized with a chunky chain, diamond earrings and sleek black shades, proving once again that he’s the master of mixing street style with high-fashion elements.

2. Rihanna

When has RiRi not served a look when she pops out to support her man? This time was no different. Dripping in Balenciaga from head to toe, she stepped out in a navy skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, turning heads with a lace panel in the back that left little to the imagination. She layered up with an oversized navy jacket that added to the edge of the outfit and topped it all off with a diamond choker that brought just the right amount of sparkle to balance out the boldness of the outfit. The look was effortlessly chic, effortlessly bold — just like Ri herself.

3. YG

YG came through with full presidential energy, serving up not just a performance but a full-on statement with his outfit. The rapper showed up in a black suit featuring a waist-length jacket and oversized trousers completing the West Coast vibe. But it wasn’t just about the look, it was about the message behind it. After bringing out a Trump lookalike and launching into his protest anthem "FDT" it became clear that YG’s fit was more than just a fashion choice — it was a political statement, intentional or not. The fact that he was able to deliver such a powerful message while looking supafly only elevated the look.

4. Eric Bellinger

When he pulled up to Rolling Loud, Eric Bellinger was serving both vocal lessons and major style inspiration. Rocking a black jacket adorned with denim flower details, paired with matching black pants, Bellinger proved that denim will never go out of style. His look was fresh and timeless, effortlessly blending casual and cool. Going for a summery look, he kept things light with a simple white tee underneath, but what truly made the fit pop were his accessories. Icy jewelry added a touch of luxury, proving that sometimes the smallest details can make the biggest impact.

5. AZ Chike

AZ Chike, aka Mr. Peekaboo, didn’t just hit the stage to perform his first platinum single — he made sure to look good doing it. His fit was dripping with West Coast energy, rocking a brown striped flannel adorned with diamond details, True Religion shorts and long socks that played into the perfect street-style vibe. His matching New Balances brought the fit together with precision, giving it a clean, coordinated look. But the pièce de résistance was the diamond-crusted LA hat that added a finishing touch of luxury to the look. Watch this space — AZ Chike might be the next rapper to not only run the charts but the fashion game as well.

6. LiAngelo “GELO” Ball

The hooper-turned-rapper took the stage in a red Pelle Pelle coat that had silver-studded details, black and grey leather flames on the left arm, patches on the side, and the full Pelle Pelle logo emblazoned on the back. Keeping the jacket as the main attraction, he paired it with a white tee and light-wash denim shorts featuring diamond lining along the outer hem. The fit was finished off with a black-and-white Slauson hat and low-top Jordan 1s — because when you’ve got a jacket this bold, the footwear has to match. GELO’s look was equal parts fire and finesse, proving that he’s not just here to perform — he’s here to make a statement in every sense.

7. TiaCorine

TiaCorine’s outfit spoke louder than her personality when she hit the stage, and that’s saying something. She layered a white one-shoulder tank over a cream top with zebra-print sleeves, pairing it with oversized leather pants that were effortlessly chic. A black and silver belt with a chain for extra flair added the perfect edge to her look. Tia’s hair and makeup were on point, too. Taking it back to the 2000s with two buns on top and hang time in the back, she brought nostalgia and fashion together in the most creative way. The barrettes and clips complemented her face gems to perfection, and the result was nothing short of a chef’s kiss.