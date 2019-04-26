Image Image Credit Arun Nevader/Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, and Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ashanti, Jamie Foxx, and Amerie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Let's be clear: R&B has always been synonymous with warm, sun-drenched days and sultry, star-lit nights. The perfect track blends smooth melodies, soulful lyrics, and a rhythm that makes a listener experience feelings of joy, freedom, and romance. These songs often feature laid-back beats and breezy instrumentals that complement the relaxed vibe of summer. Classic hits and modern anthems can create an atmosphere of fun and nostalgia, which effectively makes them staples at barbecues, beach parties, and road trips.

One standout characteristic of an ideal R&B summer song is its ability to transport listeners to a place of ease and happiness, with Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat" being a prime example. While a bittersweet listen in the present day, the infectious offering from the late singer's eponymous album exudes a sensual, tropical feel that perfectly complements a sunset cruise or a lazy day by the water.

Modern R&B artists continue to contribute to this timeless genre with their fresh takes on warm weather vibes. For instance, Khalid's "Talk" captures the carefree spirit of summer with its funky production and introspective lyrics. His smooth vocals bring about an easy-going atmosphere perfect for a hangout with friends or that special someone).

REVOLT compiled 21 cuts that capture the essence of everyone's favorite season of the year. It all makes for the soundtrack to laughter and love sparked by euphoric, unforgettable moments.

1. Return of the Mack – Mark Morrison

Many of us know how it feels to be back outside after getting our heart broken, and Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack” is an ode to that experience. The track’s catchy chorus and irresistible groove make it perfect for any party or laid-back gathering. The quintessential cut embodies the feel-good, confident spirit that defines many of the best summer hits.

2. Before I Let Go – Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

The unofficial theme song for the club let out is also the perfect track for sunny cookouts and pool days with loved ones. The smooth, soulful voice of Frankie Beverly combined with Maze's impeccable musicianship creates an uplifting and infectious groove. "Before I Let Go" is more than just a song; it's a cultural staple that continues to pack dance floors and create lasting memories across generations.

3. Why Don’t We Fall in Love – Amerie

Amerie's "Why Don't We Fall In Love" is a song that encapsulates the excitement and freshness of new romance. Produced by Rich Harrison, the All I Have standout features a lush, melodic beat and soulful, captivating vocals. The breezy, upbeat tempo and heartfelt delivery cement the track as a timeless summer anthem about the magic of love in bloom.

4. Just Friends (Sunny) – Musiq Soulchild

Released as part of his debut album, Aijuswanaseing, Musiq’s breakout hit quickly became a favorite for its smooth blend of neo-soul rhythms and the singer’s distinctive vocals. The track revolves around the idea of enjoying the moment and the simple pleasure of spending time with someone special without the pressure of romantic expectations. The upbeat offering’s appeal lies in its celebration of friendship and uncomplicated connections -- the perfect match for the carefree spirit of summer.

5. Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) – Ashanti

Ashanti's "Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)" is an enchanting R&B track that exudes the sultry, relaxed vibes of summer romance. Taken from her sophomore LP, Chapter II, the song showcased the Murder Inc. alum's sweet, seductive vocals over a smooth, melodic beat. With lyrics that express a deep longing to be close to a lover, "Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)" is a choice cut for that special night under the stars.

6. Love Light in Flight – Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's "Love Light in Flight" is a feel-good mix of R&B and funk that was released as part of the soundtrack for the film The Woman in Red. As the title suggests, the lyrics celebrate the uplifting power of love by likening it to a journey that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit. Its catchy rhythm, groovy bassline, and vibrant energy make "Love Light in Flight" a perfect companion for trips and gatherings.

7. Outstanding – The Gap Band

Another longstanding summer playlist staple, The Gap Band’s “Outstanding” became an instant favorite for its irresistible melody, funky bassline, and Charlie Wilson's charismatic vocals. The celebration of love on wax was written by Raymond Calhoun and became one of the group’s signature songs, topping what was then known as Billboard’s Hot Black Singles chart.

8. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) – Michael Jackson

As what is largely considered as one of the greatest albums of all time, Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones’ Thriller has summer-ready cuts from beginning to end. In this case, the ultra-smooth “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” stands out for its infectious energy, catchy melody, and captivating vocals. The track also features a vibrant blend of funk and pop elements that – along with its subject matter – beautifully captures the thrill and excitement of youthful romance.

9. Fantasy – Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" is a shimmering blend of R&B and pop that embodies the euphoria and excitement of a carefree summer fling. Released as the lead single from Daydream, the song features an exhilarating rush of falling in love, set against a backdrop of lush production and catchy hooks. The equally dope remix version boasts an appearance from the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, who added a Hip Hop edge with its slick beats and distinctive rhymes.

10. Sweet Thing – Rufus and Chaka Khan

A more intimate addition to your summer playlist could be Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing,” a soulful R&B ballad that merged Khan's powerful vocals with the band's smooth, jazz-infused instrumentation. The track unfolds like a heartfelt confession of love, with lyrics that express deep longing and devotion. Its mellow groove and lush arrangements create an atmosphere of warmth and sensuality, making "Sweet Thing" just as ideal for date night as it is for a chill kickback.

11. Where The Party At – Jagged Edge and Nelly

Jagged Edge and Nelly's "Where The Party At" is a high-energy R&B and Hip Hop collaboration that served as a perfect precursor to any function at any time of day. Taken from J.E. Heartbreak, the song became a chart-topping hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The track’s catchy chorus and memorable lyrics directly invited listeners to join in the fun and excitement of a lively social scene.

12. Downtown – SWV

Released as a single from their debut album, It's About Time, “Downtown” features SWV's smooth harmonies layered over jazzy production. The song quickly stood out for its sultry lyrics, which were revealed to be about physical intimacy with a lover. Notably, the group later stopped singing the track during performances due to its adult subject matter.

13. Blame It – Jamie Foxx and T-Pain

It’s all about cocktails and chemistry on Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It,” an ode to drunken outings featuring an assist from T-Pain. The Hip Hop-inspired offering epitomized the exhilaration and escapism of nightlife and became an instant hit with its party-ready approach. "Blame It" was also notable for showcasing Foxx's versatility as a recording artist.

14. Put Your Records On – Corinne Bailey Rae

Released as part of her self-titled debut album, “Put Your Records On” is structured around a laid-back acoustic guitar melody, Corinne Bailey Rae's soulful vocals, and its message of self-acceptance and empowerment. The lyrics paint vivid scenes of leisurely days spent with friends, soaking in the sun, and enjoying life's simple pleasures.

15. Drunk in Love – Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Released as a lead single for Beyoncé's self-titled album, "Drunk in Love" became a cultural phenomenon. A provocative blend of trap-inspired production and sensual lyrics, the song celebrates female sexuality with confidence and showcases Bey’s powerful vocals – all with some help from hubby JAY-Z. "Drunk In Love" was a massive commercial hit that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidified the couple's status as music royalty.

16. Talk – Khalid

Khalid's "Talk," produced by U.K. electronic duo Disclosure, ushered in a new era for the singer. Released as the lead single for his album Free Spirit, the song became a critical and commercial success, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The aptly titled offering explores the complexities of communication in a relationship, with the artist navigating a situation where unspoken feelings and a yearning for deeper connection create tension. The song's catchy beat and Khalid's soulful delivery make it a relatable anthem for anyone who's endured the same issues with a partner.

17. Hey Mr. DJ – Zhané

Zhané's "Hey Mr. DJ" is a classic cut that encapsulates the vibrant energy of summer parties and dance floors. Taken from the duo’s debut album, Pronounced Jah-Nay, the song blends smooth harmonies with upbeat, funky beats to create an irresistible groove. Renée Neufville and Jean Norris' vocals effortlessly complement each other, adding layers of soul and sass to the track. "Hey Mr. DJ" is celebrated for its infectious chorus and playful lyrics that beckon listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment.

18. Intimate Friends – Eddie Kendricks

What makes Eddie Kendricks’ classic “Intimate Friends” so iconic is the amount of times that others have sampled its smooth, syrupy production – Big Sean, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, and the Snoop Dogg-led 213 are only but a sample of artists. The original version is a heartfelt expression of love and companionship, with lyrics that give off a sense of closeness and tenderness. Its laid-back groove and soulful instrumentation create a soothing ambiance that’s perfect for romantic moments or quiet contemplation.

19. That’s The Way Love Goes – Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson's "That's The Way Love Goes" is an iconic R&B track that embodies sensuality and is perfect for lazy summer afternoons. The laid-back, smooth, and sultry offering, which Jackson produced alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, explores the subtleties of love and desire with its seductive lyrics and infectious beat. "That's The Way Love Goes" became an instant hit, topping charts worldwide and earning the singer a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

20. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" is a contemporary offering released as part of her Ready EP and later included in her self-titled debut album. The Rance and Mustard-produced track became a bona fide summer anthem thanks to its relatable portrayal of infatuation and emotional connection. The track's success propelled Ella Mai to mainstream recognition and established her as a rising star in the R&B scene.

21. Rock The Boat – Aaliyah

Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat" is a timeless R&B classic that exudes sensuality and allure – perfect for sultry summer nights. The track features a hypnotic beat and atmospheric production that create an intimate and dreamy ambiance. Despite its tragic context following Aaliyah's untimely passing, the song remains a poignant reminder of her talent and influence and continues to captivate audiences with its seductive charm.