Since breaking out with “Day in the Life” and “Loading,” Central Cee has achieved what few U.K. rappers manage to achieve: global momentum. He got the Drake co-sign, traded verses with J. Cole, and by now, everyone should recognize he’s a serious problem behind the mic.

Cench’s collaborations have only reinforced that. In just a few short years, he's racked up a surprisingly diverse list of features, not just alongside British talent, but also with some of the biggest names worldwide. He landed his first U.K. No. 1 with Dave on “Sprinter,” then scored his first Hot 100 entry stateside that same year with Drake on their viral “On The Radar Freestyle.”

Ahead, REVOLT rounded up some of Central Cee’s best collaborations. Here’s a closer look at the ones that helped boost his name, show his range, and prove just how versatile a collaborator he really is.

1. “BAND4BAND” with Lil Baby

“BAND4BAND” spawned hundreds — scratch that, probably thousands — of TikTok videos of people dressing as British blokes one second and gangsters the next. Cee got the coveted Lil Baby stimulus package at a time when some were questioning the Atlanta rapper, and fortunately, it paid off tenfold.

2. “Sprinter” with Dave

Cee and Dave might’ve first collaborated on AJ Tracey's "Spirit Bomb (Remix)," but “Sprinter” showed their true power together. It became the 23 artist’s first No. 1 on the UK Singles chart and built the perfect momentum ahead of their joint EP, Split Decision.

3. “Did It First” with Ice Spice

According to Ice Spice, cheating isn’t cheating if you’re just returning the favor. That’s the energy she and Cee brought to “Did It First,” their unexpected song-of-the-summer contender about turning the tables on an unfaithful ex. Interestingly, they even fooled us all into believing they were an item for the rollout, which is somewhat ironic coming right after Cench's very real breakup with Madeline Argy. The rappers ultimately gave our toxic friends one infidelity anthem.

4. “On The Radar Freestyle” with Drake

Standing next to Drake without getting overshadowed is admittedly tough, but Cee held his own for a relative newcomer, at least to global audiences. Their "On The Radar Freestyle" was essentially a chance for Drizzy to jump on a drill beat, but even still, the British artist delivered quite a few bars worth remembering — “Crocodile tears, she ain't even cryin' / Why you swearing to God? You don't even believe in Christ,” Cee came in before rapping about being able to sell out the O2 Arena, making NFL-level money, and name-dropping Opium’s Ken Carson. If nothing else, it proved he’s been keeping tabs on American culture.

5. “Truth In The Lies” with Lil Durk

Cee delivered plenty of gems on the aptly titled CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS, but the LP’s most R&B-leaning moment is his take on Ne-Yo’s “So Sick.” For “Truth in the Lies,” he brought Lil Durk along to reflect on the pain of losing the one who got away. “I'm takin' back all what I said, let me pay my respect / Unpress the button, let's restart to the day that we met,” the London rapper spat.

6. “Moi” with RAYE

In case you didn’t know, Central Cee speaks a bit of French, too. While RAYE’s contribution to "Moi" is brief — just the intro — it perfectly tees up one of the London rapper’s most relatable verses about chasing riches as an escape from desperation. That, plus he also dishes out a bar about not being ready to die young because he’s got a thing for India Love. Talk about priorities!

7. “H.Y.B.” with J. Cole and Bas

Might Delete Later was J. Cole’s umpteenth project meant to hold fans over while they wait on The Fall Off. About halfway through the mixtape was “H.Y.B.,” which finds Cee handling the second verse. Mixtapes obviously tend to come with fewer expectations than albums, so it was nice to see the two rappers let loose in between Bas' hook for the fun of it.

8. “Nice to meet you” with PinkPantheress

“Nice to meet you” was a bit of a full-circle moment, as Cee previously sampled PinkPantheress on “Obsessed With You” some years prior. However, where the singer melodically vows she’d go as far as dying for love, he hilariously admits to being willing to “risk it for the biscuit.”

9. “GBP” with 21 Savage

Cee has never been afraid of a good, old-fashioned hustler's anthem, even if it means converting British pounds to U.S. dollars. His chemistry with 21 Savage on “GBP” is unsurprisingly strong, especially since both rappers were born in London. Cench starts off with a string of “ifs,” including what life would look like if he weren’t in the U.K., if he were born in Harlem, or — more bizarrely — what he’d do if his opposition got nominated at the BRIT Awards. Savage more or less matches that pace, which comes together really well in the Cole Bennett-directed video.

10. “TOO MUCH” with Jung Kook and The Kid LAROI

Three superstars from three different continents was always going to be a hit. On “TOO MUCH,” The Kid LAROI brought together Jung Kook and our favorite Londoner for a track that showcases all their best qualities. The BTS star and LAROI teamed up for an earworm of a chorus, while Cee offered up the latter verse. It felt entirely his own but never out of place for the Australian artist’s THE FIRST TIME cut.

11. “GUILT TRIPPIN” with Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red’s versatility is something we simply don’t talk about enough. She brings a lot of star power to Cee’s “GUILT TRIPPIN,” though in a tamer way than we’re used to hearing on Hood Hottest Princess or In Sexyy We Trust. Cee lays out the concept quickly, confessing he felt so bad he put his beau on a private jet (“And that's the real definition of some guilt trippin'”). Meanwhile, Red matches him bar-for-bar and loyalty-for-loyalty like a modern-day Clyde.