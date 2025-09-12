Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Larry Busacca/PW18 / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Beanie Sigel performs during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert. Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on stage during the 'On the Run II' tour opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sigel reflects on his decision to mention Beyoncé in a 2009 diss track aimed at JAY-Z.

He expressed remorse during a “Tales from Jail” podcast episode, calling the move “disrespectful.”

The two reconnected briefly at DJ Clark Kent’s funeral, where Sigel offered a personal apology.

Unspoken boundaries exist in Hip Hop feuds, and Beanie Sigel is not too proud to admit he crossed one in his diss track aimed at JAY-Z. The former Roc-A-Fella artist unleashed his frustrations with HOV in 2009’s “Average Cat (Jay-Z Diss!!).”

Nearly 15 years later, Sigel has changed his tune about making matters so personal on wax. In verse three of the record, he rapped, “I was the fly on the wall, the s**t I witnessed/ I could say s**t that make Bey look at you different.” At that time, JAY-Z and Beyoncé had been married for a year.

During a Sept. 4 appearance on the “Tales from Jail” podcast, the Philadelphia-bred emcee admitted, “One thing in life that I do regret… is making records and dissing man. I regret that. That’s a... that’s a character flaw that I think I’ma have to live with.”

The “Feel It in the Air” rapper claimed that in 2024 they briefly made amends at DJ Clark Kent’s funeral. “I apologized to him ‘cause I said some disrespectful s**t. Yeah, I said that,” said Sigel as he reflected on the lowbrow lyrics that name-dropped the COWBOY CARTER superstar.

“Yeah, I regret that s**t. You don’t play with nobody wife and none of that s**t. ‘Cause I know how I’d feel. Yeah, I regret doing that. I regret doing that. I regret that s**t a lot… I felt how I felt, but I could have held that [line back]," he said. The Broad Street Bully also admitted that their friendship had already begun to crumble at that time along with the several changes to the label’s roster.

Beanie Sigel details his fallout with JAY-Z

The year 2003 marked the beginning of the end of the label mates’ bond. In a 2021 appearance on “Drink Champs,” Sigel expressed that he felt let down when the mogul said he would not be responsible for keeping him out of legal trouble. The emcee had just beaten an attempted murder and federal weapons charges with the help of HOV vouching for him.

“I never been crushed like that ever in my life. That f**ed me up. That took away a lot of s**t that I thought we had. Like, that’s big bro,” he said. Admittedly, he also acknowledged, “I believe at that time, JAY was thinking that I was unpredictable. I was bugging. I know I was out of pocket. I was uncontrollable.”

Check out the full discussion of his career and the Roc-A-Fella dynasty below.