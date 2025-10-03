Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama dance at MTV and ServiceNation's "Be the Change: Live From The Inaugural Ball” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

On Friday (Oct. 3), Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. The couple shared heartfelt tributes to each other about their enduring love on social media. Married since 1992, the former president and first lady reflected on their journey of love, partnership and resilience, a relationship that continues to inspire millions.

In his reflection about their union, Barack wrote, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, Michelle Obama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

The author of “Becoming” returned the love and appreciation in a post of her own featuring the same snapshot Barack posted. She wrote, “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years — and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said, ‘I do.’ Happy anniversary, Barack Obama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”

Social media users flooded both posts’ comment sections with messages expressing admiration for the union. One person gushed, “Happy anniversary! My forever first family.” Barack, Michelle and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, occupied the White House for back-to-back terms from 2009 to 2017. A second supporter commented that they were “America’s favorite couple.”

Though many view them as the ultimate relationship goals, Michelle has been candid about the realities of marriage. During a 2024 appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, she said that her marriage had its share of ups and downs. "That's just the way it goes, but you don't quit on it. You learn from it," explained the former attorney. "That's what sustaining a relationship is — it's the choice to figure it out, not quit when it gets hard."

The Obamas shut down 2025 divorce rumors

Rumors about the state of their marriage hit fever pitch this year. Some people expected the worst after Michelle skipped a few public appearances, leaving Barack solo. However, the couple has been doing just fine despite divorce speculation.

The Chicagoans set the record straight during a July episode of the “IMO” podcast co-hosted by Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson. Barack first joked, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.” His wife reassured fans there was no validity to the hearsay. She explained, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.”

Love, partnership and perseverance go hand in hand, and Barack and Michelle are a reminder of what it means to grow together and lead with love. Happy anniversary!