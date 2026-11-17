Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Keke Palmer joins previous Apple Podcasts honorees Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Holland, and Dan Taberski, among other acclaimed podcasters.

Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Regina King are among the many stars who have appeared on the show this year.

Palmer reflected on the importance of creating a space for connection, sharing that “being seen and being known are two very different things.”

When it comes to podcasting, Keke Palmer is truly in a league of her own. Whether she’s sitting down with musicians, actors, or even politicians, the multi-hyphenate entertainer knows how to get her guests talking about things they might not otherwise share. On Tuesday (Nov. 17), Apple Podcasts recognized her talents by naming “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” its 2026 Show of the Year.

“I’m so honored that ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ has been named Apple Podcasts’ Show of the Year,” the award-winning actress shared in a statement. “I love how a conversation about entertainment can open up a bigger conversation about life. There’s so much to explore in the things we watch, laugh at, and connect with, and this show gives me room to follow that curiosity.”

She continued, “Thank you to Apple Podcasts, Wondery, our incredible guests, and everyone who listens and brings their own perspective to the conversation. This recognition means so much to me.”

With the honor, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” joins previous Show of the Year winners such as Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook’s “The Rest Is History,” Dan Taberski’s “Hysterical,” and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ “Wiser Than Me,” to name a few. See the announcement below, then continue scrolling for a look back at Palmer’s incredible year so far with her podcast.

Inside Keke Palmer’s star-studded year on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer”

In case you haven’t been keeping up with “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” quite like we have — the One of Them Days star welcomed Regina King on today’s (Nov. 17) episode, by the way — there’s been no shortage of famous faces stopping by. She opened the latest season by interviewing the likes of Demi Lovato, Durand Bernarr, and Niecy Nash-Betts, followed by her viral conversations with Keith Lee, Michelle Obama, and yes, Sean Evans.

We’ve also watched her give some of Black Hollywood’s biggest names their flowers, including Jenifer Lewis, Whoopi Goldberg, and Octavia Spencer, to mention a few. The Just Keke artist also sat down with talk show legends of the past and present, such as Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Hudson, for some incredibly interesting conversations. Kamala Harris even stopped by to discuss whether she’d be running for president in 2028.

“I’ve spent so much of my life being seen, but being seen and being known are two very different things,” Palmer said of building opportunity for connection. “I love that I get to create a space where people can just be people, myself included.”