Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship "Game Royal" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The good folks at Awake NY, the eclectic clothing brand with the essence of downtown NYC in the ‘90s, are back with another Air Ship, this time in a "Game Royal" colorway. The new pair complements their first collaboration, a Jordan Air Ship in "University Red" released earlier in 2024. Together, the offerings mirror the classic colorway schemes of the iconic Air Jordan 1s.

The Air Ship remains an integral part of Michael Jordan’s on-court sneaker legacy as one of the basketball icon’s pre-Air Jordan 1 models and has resurfaced multiple times in the last couple of years through different collabs. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review!

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship "Game Royal" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As always, premium quality is at the center of the Awake NY “Game Royal” Air Ship. It features a smooth leather base in a creamy off-white “Sail” colorway sitting on an aged midsole and matching outsole, which falls in line with the current trend of vintage-looking sneakers. Its silhouette is further heightened by the “Game Royal” blue snakeskin detail on the ankle collar and heel, and then accented by its iconic Swoosh in “Metallic Platinum” with blue outlining.

Signature Nike Air branding can be found on the sneaker tongue with Awake’s signature stitched “A” logo on the mudguard, creating a cohesive throughline with the first Airship! Final details include additional “Game Royal” blue laces and an iconic chrome Jumpman pendant to complete the nostalgic feel.

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship "Game Royal" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship "Game Royal" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

But it doesn’t end at the sneakers because, of course, the clothing brand made a capsule collection to complement the footwear! The pieces include a matching black and royal blue varsity jacket, sweatsuit, shorts, and two hoodies. The collection was modeled by none other than Brooklyn’s own Joey Badass and noted journalist Ivie Ani, amongst other cool faces. What are your thoughts on the Awake NY and Jordan Air Ship part two? Would you cop?

The pair was released on Nov. 2 for $150 and is available now on the Awake NY website.