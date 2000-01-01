Image Image Credit Legendary Lade Image Alt Nike Shox R4 Sneakers "Racer Blue/Metallic Silver" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The nostalgia for the ‘90s and 2000s isn't limited to music alone; fashion and sneaker brands have been so heavily inspired by those times, they are going into their archives and re-releasing the classics. Enter Nike, the behemoth Swoosh-abled brand delivering to those looking to relive and wear their favorite kicks from bygone eras. The Nike Shox R4, in particular, is a model that always comes back around.

Whether it's being reimagined by the likes of unconventional menswear designer Martine Rose, re-released in OG colorways, or reiterated in new and vibrant hues like this “Racer Blue/Metallic Silver” edition, the Shox R4 is here to stay. Let's get into this week's official "Kickin Facts" review!

The latest Nike Shox R4 is an exact reimagining of the classic 2000s sneaker. It features the original silhouette in all its glory -- the synthetic and textile upper, design lines, and laser perforations in a vibrant and bold cobalt colorway dubbed "Racer Blue.” The silhouette's two most notable features are its Swoosh, which is embroidered in “Metallic Silver,” and its spring-like pillars or columns designed to absorb impact and thrust you forward, as the sneakers were originally intended to support runners.

Final details include its rubberized logo patch on the tongue, a padded tongue and collar, and signature futuristic outsole details.

How did a shoe originally designed to support runners become a runaway style hit? What is it about the Nike Shox R4 that makes it a timeless and blank canvas that fashion designers want to experiment with? It all boils down to functionality and sleek design. Just ask Kendrick Lamar, who wore an OG pair during “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” in LA, prompting blogs all over the net to call it the "Sneaker of the Summer.”



The Nike Shox R4s in “Racer Blue/Metallic Silver” were released in women's sizing and are available now on the retailer’s website.