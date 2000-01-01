Image Image Credit Legendary Lade Image Alt Nike Shox R4 "White and Metallic Platinum" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Classics never go out of style and the Nike Shox R4 model has been a fan favorite since the early 2000s. Known for its sleek and futuristic design, the R4 model has been through many colorways and even major silhouette changes such as Martine Rose Mule.

The latest release is a true return to form focused on what makes the R4 great: performance and wearability! Reimagined in mostly white with hints of metallic platinum and grape, the Shox R4s are ready for summer take-off. Below, let’s get into this week’s official Kickin’ Facts review of the 2000s classic that has always been ahead of its time!

The Nike Shox R4 is predominantly white with metallic platinum accents. It features a synthetic upper with ripples and laser perforations that draw inspiration from astronaut gear while staying true to its early 2000s form. Nike Shox technology was always at the forefront of its design and this pair once again features four compressive columns in the heel designed to provide exceptional cushioning and impact protection.

Its unique design makes you feel elevated, yet still stable. The barely there grape coloring coats the four compressive columns adding a modern and feminine touch to the sneaker that cements its summer status.

Although much fuss has always been made about the Shox R4’s advanced technology and futuristic design, the sneaker also entices aesthetically. Its appeal is part of the reason why British designer, Martine Rose, chose it for her ongoing Nike partnership and why it continues to be worn by sneaker enthusiasts, rappers, and other equally stylish folks alike.

What are your thoughts on the latest Nike Shox R4 rendition? Would you cop them? The Nike Shox R4 “White and Metallic Platinum” was released on May 23 and is available now in women’s sizing at SNKRS.com.