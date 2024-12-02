Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yak Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 2), the New York Post reported that Yak Gotti, one of the last two defendants in Young Thug’s RICO trial, was stabbed in the south annex of Georgia’s Fulton County Jail over the weekend. His lawyer, Douglas Weinstein, confirmed the incident in a TikTok video, telling viewers that the “reports are true.” Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Weinstein provided limited details about Kendrick’s condition, as obtaining information proved difficult. “I don’t know his full medical condition. I don’t know his results at the hospital,” he admitted before urging supporters to “please keep Deamonte in your prayers, along with all those housed in our Fulton County jails.” Despite the uncertainty, the attorney expressed optimism after speaking to the rapper as he awaited stitches. “While he sounded tired, I expect him to make a full recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office described Kendrick’s injuries as “minor” and noted that he would be fit to return to court on Monday. “This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending,” they added regarding the incident.

The YSL case now stands as Georgia’s longest criminal proceeding, which began following a sweeping 2022 indictment. The highly publicized trial has been full of complications since its inception, including a prior judge stepping down over misconduct allegations and numerous co-defendants – including Gunna – taking plea deals mid-trial.

The state district attorney initially accused the Atlanta-based collective of crimes ranging from racketeering to murder. While Thug, born Jeffery Williams, accepted his own plea deal in October and was released on probation, Kendrick and co-defendant Shannon “SB” Stillwell remain on trial after rejecting offers. They face severe charges, including conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in gang activities.