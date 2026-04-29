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Key Takeaways

The fundraiser created after Ashlee Jenae’s death in Tanzania has exceeded its original $50,000 target.

Officials in Tanzania are investigating the cause of death, and her fiancé is reportedly being questioned as a witness.

Her sister has challenged initial police claims and said she spoke with Jenae hours before she was found unresponsive.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for influencer Ashlee Jenae (née Ashly Robinson) has surpassed its initial $50,000 goal. As of Wednesday (April 29), the fundraiser was nearing $64,000, with several donations of $1,000 or more coming in since the page was launched a few weeks ago.

The fundraiser was created to help cover “travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time.” Her parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, wrote in the description, “Thank you for standing with our family.” The continued support comes after Jenae’s body was returned last Friday (April 24).

Per TMZ, her engagement ring and other personal belongings didn’t make it back to New Jersey, where the family resides. However, they’ve since conducted an independent autopsy and are now planning a funeral service for early next week.

What authorities say happened before Ashlee Jenae was pronounced dead in Zanzibar

Per People, Jenae and her fiancé, Joseph McCann, checked into their hotel on April 6, though she was found unconscious in her room two days later before being pronounced dead on April 9. Zuri Zanzibar hotel staff reportedly had to “separate” the couple into two rooms after an argument, but what caused it is currently unknown.

In the days leading up to her death, Jenae shared several photos and videos from the trip, including footage of herself feeding local wildlife and celebrating her 31st birthday with a rose petal display. “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be,” one Instagram post’s caption read. In another, McCann can be seen popping the big question as a lion walks away.

In a translated statement from the Tanzania Police Force, McCann “continues to be questioned by the [North Unguja Regional] Police Force and his passport has been suspended.” They continued, “However, the investigation into this matter is still ongoing, including awaiting the report of a medical examination from doctors.” It’s also worth mentioning that, at the time, her fiancé was being questioned as a witness and not a suspect.

Ashlee Jenae’s sister reveals they spoke hours before her sudden death

Alyssa Endres, Jenae’s sister, said she was “happy” and excited about what was ahead, despite Zanzibar police claiming she died by suicide.

Speaking with NBC News on April 15, Alyssa explained, “None of this makes sense. That’s why we’re just so lost. And that’s why we just want answers.” Having spoken with Jenae shortly before her death, she added, “Everything was completely normal."

"She was so ready to take the next steps with who she thought was the love of her life," she told the publication. "She was so happy with the choices that she had made and in the places that she was. She was happy.”

What else Ashlee Jenae’s family has said since her death

On April 12, Jenae’s family released a statement saying “nothing about this loss feels real.” They added that “one moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone.” The message continued, “The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family.”