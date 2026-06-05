Image Image Credit M.A.Ortega via Getty Images Image Alt Perspective view of the street of niches of a large cemetery, with a profusion of flowers and other offerings to the deceased (close-up of a bouquet of artificial flowers). Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tanzanian authorities concluded their investigation and determined Ashlee Jenae died by suicide as a result of mental distress.

Joe McCann said in a public statement that the ruling does not lessen the tragedy of losing his fiancée.

Her body was returned to New Jersey in April, and a GoFundMe organized by her parents exceeded its fundraising goal.

Ashlee Jenae, the beloved influencer who died during a trip to Tanzania with her fiancé, now has an official cause of death.

The Zanzibar Police Force concluded its months-long investigation, which began after she was pronounced dead on April 9, and reportedly found that she died by suicide as a result of mental distress. Per TMZ, authorities said staff at the Zuri Hotel checked on Jenae’s room during a routine evening round and, after receiving no response, found her hanging inside a wardrobe.

The outlet also noted that investigators said she was “suspended from the closet's clothing rail using a robe belt the hotel provides for guests.”

Joe McCann speaks out after Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death is revealed

Her fiancé, Joe McCann, who wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing, spoke with TMZ following the heartbreaking news. “Today's official announcement from Tanzanian authorities that my soulmate Ashly Robinson died by suicide does not lessen the tragedy of her death,” he said. “I miss Ashly every moment of every day, and the pain of being without her will never go away. A sudden loss of this magnitude is not something I can simply get over."

As many may recall, the case went viral almost immediately, largely because of the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, had gotten engaged to McCann just days earlier, hotel staff allegedly had to “separate” the couple after an argument, and the late content creator’s sister said she was “happy” and “so ready to take the next steps with who she thought was the love of her life.”

McCann's remarks concluded, "My priorities all along were getting Ashly home and cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the truth would be revealed. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Tanzania Police Force for their professional, sensitive, and thorough investigation.”

Ashlee Jenae’s body was returned to New Jersey as her family sought answers

As REVOLT previously reported, Jenae’s body was returned to New Jersey in April. That same month, the GoFundMe launched by her parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, raised nearly $64,000, surpassing its initial $50,000 goal.

Following her death, the family shared a statement saying that “nothing about this loss feels real.” They continued, “The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family.” While the ruling may not bring the answers everyone was hoping for, our hearts remain with Jenae’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.