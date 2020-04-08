Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 10), Megan Thee Stallion partnered with the California Department of Public Health for their "Never A Bother" suicide prevention campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day. The initiative focuses on providing crisis resources for teenagers and young adults. It also aims to reduce self-harm and encourage peer support during mental health struggles.

“When I'm going through my rough patches of either anxiety or sadness, I think about where I was when I was at my lowest and I think about how far I've come,” the Houston talent said in an Instagram video promoting the partnership. “Everything is not self-solvable. You don't have to be so tough all the time and you're not the only one going through what you're going through. You never know who you can help while sharing your experience.”

As explained on its official website, the “Never a Bother” campaign's “big goal is to prevent suicide among teens and young adults in the Golden State.” “At every stage of its development, youth from across California helped shape our campaign’s concept, design, and messaging,” the organization explained. “That includes partnerships with community-based organizations and tribal partners, diverse focus groups, and guidance from our youth advisory board, whose members are all between the ages of 16 and 25.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan teamed up with Seize the Awkward for a similar movement back in 2023. “I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she said in a video at the time. “But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can. Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”