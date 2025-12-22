Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky will perform on the Jan. 17 premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” launching the show’s 2026 season.

Don’t Be Dumb is Rocky’s first studio album in seven years, arriving Jan. 16.

This marks his first “SNL” appearance since 2018, when he performed alongside Donald Glover.

A$AP Rocky is kicking off 2026 on one of TV’s biggest stages. NBC announced that the rapper will serve as the musical guest for the first “Saturday Night Live” episode of the year, airing Jan. 17. The appearance lands just one day after Don’t Be Dumb, the rapper’s long-awaited fourth studio album, finally drops on Jan. 16, setting up what feels like the most perfectly timed rollout he’s had in years.

The episode will be hosted by “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, whose stint arrives weeks after his series finale. For Rocky, the moment doubles as both a return and a reset. The Harlem native made his “SNL” debut in May 2018 during a sketch with Donald Glover, Chris Redd, and Kenan Thompson — but this time around he’ll hit the stage with brand-new music fans have been waiting more than seven years to hear.

NBC previewed the booking during last Saturday’s (Dec. 20) episode — the one hosted by Ariana Grande and featuring a performance by Cher — and confirmed that Rocky will perform material from Don’t Be Dumb. The album’s release date came directly from Rocky himself, who revealed on Instagram: “JAN. 16, 2026, ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ VINYLS, CDs, CASSETTES, AND DIGITAL DSPs AVAILABLE. THANKS TO EVERY CREATIVE AND MUSICIAN WHO HELPED ME WITH THIS MASTERPIECE.”

A$AP Rocky unveils cinematic album cover featuring Tim Burton

Just days before this “SNL” news, Rocky revealed the Don’t Be Dumb cover art designed by celebrated filmmaker Tim Burton. He announced the artwork with the message: “SORRY 4 THE WAIT. ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON.” The illustrated, Burton-style cover includes multiple versions of Rocky and a bold “no” symbol, further cementing the cinematic world he’s building around the project.