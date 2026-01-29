Image Image Credit JB Lacroix / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky is used to setting the tone in music and fashion, but now he’s openly entertaining the idea of bringing that same mindset to City Hall.

During a recent interview with Esquire, the Harlem native floated the possibility of running for New York City mayor in 2029, framing the idea around everyday issues that impact working New Yorkers. When asked if politics could be in his future, Rocky didn’t hesitate. “For sure,” he said. “I think so, there are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made. I think that I would really do well because I’m a guy that’s for the people.”

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, pointed to problems he says politicians often overlook once they’re in office — from rising living costs to public infrastructure that feels ignored. Speaking candidly, he referenced potholes across the city, fare hikes, inflation, reduced benefits and healthcare access. “See potholes, fix ’em. The rates for the trains, like the train fare just went up to $3. It’s f**ing crazy. Inflation is crazy,” he continued. “SNAP and welfare and food stamps and all of these benefits is f**ked up because that’s where I derive from. Creating more job opportunities, create better health care.”

The rapper also questioned the motivations behind political promises, suggesting that self-interest often clouds decision-making once power is involved. “These are some of the things that most politicians come in promising, but for the most part a lot of the decisions made by politicians have ulterior motives and it’s really self-beneficial. For me, I make a really great living off being myself,” he said.

As someone who built wealth outside of politics, Rocky believes that independence could work in his favor. He closed the moment with a slogan that quickly caught traction online: “2029 vote for Mayor Mayers.” He continued, “Vote for Rocky.”

A$AP Rocky helps cover rent in his Harlem building

Rocky’s comments arrive as fans continue to point to his real-life actions as proof of his community-first mindset. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Don’t Be Dumb hitmaker recently partnered with Bilt to cover rent for tenants in the Harlem apartment building where he once lived as a teenager. The initiative paid January 2026 rent for every resident, offering relief during one of the most expensive times of year.

Whether or not Mayor Mayers becomes reality, Rocky’s message is clear: New York should work for the people who keep it moving.