Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky reflects on how parenting has changed his emotional outlook and made him more open and loving.

He shares memories of childhood crushes and moments of awe meeting stars like Denzel Washington and JAY-Z.

His upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, marks a new chapter influenced by his personal and artistic growth.

Fatherhood has reshaped the way A$AP Rocky sees himself and the world around him. In a new interview with W Magazine, the father of three opened up about how becoming a parent softened his edges and unlocked a deeper emotional side.

Rocky, who shares daughter Rocki Irish Mayers and sons Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers with longtime partner Rihanna, reflected on how much his mindset has changed since welcoming children. When asked if fatherhood made him more emotional, he didn’t hesitate. “I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.”

The rapper’s protective instinct kicked in when asked hypothetically what would happen when someone tried to date his daughter. Rocky responded simply: “I’m going to pray for them.” These comments arrive as Rocky enjoys a strong run on the big screen, gracing one of W Magazine’s Best Performances covers following a busy year in film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky looked back on his younger years, revealing the celebrities who once had his full attention. “Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] in ‘Full House.’ I had some cool crushes: I always had a crush on Aaliyah. And Serena Williams was a big crush of mine,” he told the outlet.

Despite his own superstar status, the Harlem native said admiration still gets the best of him, especially when he’s in the presence of legends. “All the time. I got starstruck working with Denzel Washington,” he continued. “And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or JAY-Z. I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out.” Rocky recently appeared alongside Washington in the Spike Lee joint Highest 2 Lowest.

A$AP Rocky says new album is a reintroduction shaped by growth

Aside from film and family life, Rocky is also gearing up for his next musical era. His highly anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb is set to be released on Jan. 16.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rocky described the album as a reintroduction — one that reflects his evolution as an artist, a father, and a man. “I’m just mainly concerned with... reintroducing myself. The guy I am now is not the guy I came in this business as… We all know I’m a father now, you know. I’m a devoted father,” he said.