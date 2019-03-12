Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aaliyah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When people talk about Aaliyah, the conversation often centers on the songs that shaped the sound of a generation — “Try Again,” “Are You That Somebody?,” “Rock the Boat.” Beyond the obvious hits lies a deeper story about an artist who never stopped evolving. Aaliyah’s catalog is filled with songs that weren’t always chart-toppers or heavily promoted, yet still carry her signature blend of futuristic production, effortless cool and emotional clarity.

In addition to her albums, these tracks live on soundtracks, compilations and leaked demos. They reveal her range — flirty, introspective, ethereal, grounded — and showcase how she could glide over a beat or sit in silence between the notes. Some were ahead of their time, others quietly influential. All of them add dimension to her legacy.

This list goes beyond the usual suspects to spotlight deep cuts that deserve a closer listen. If you only know the Aaliyah that topped the charts, start here to understand the one who rewrote the rules.

1. Turn The Page

“Turn the Page” landed on the Music of the Heart soundtrack, mixed in between pop and adult contemporary fare. Produced by Guy Roche, the track traded futuristic beats for swelling strings and clean piano lines, letting Aaliyah lean fully into her softer side. Lyrically, it’s an open-hearted reflection on love, loss and memory — the line, “Turn the page, you were there” was repeated like a mantra for someone just out of reach. For listeners used to her sleek, Timbaland-produced anthems, this one showed some serious versatility and was the perfect choice a powerful film centered on the importance of music.

2. Got To Give It Up feat. Slick Rick

Aaliyah's reimagining of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Got to Give It Up” might’ve flown under the radar, but it deserves recognition as one of her boldest stylistic flips. The track traded Gaye’s falsetto-driven groove for a more streetwise vibe. Producers Vincent Herbert and Craig King kept the bounce intact while layering it with new textures, and Slick Rick jumped in with a colorful narrative intro and verses that weaved between the melodies. Notably, Aaliyah herself called it a tribute and admitted she wasn’t sure how Marvin Gaye purists would react, but the result was a fun, party-starting cut that connected Motown nostalgia with her own swagger.

3. Up Jumps da Boogie

Even on a hook, Aaliyah made an impact. On “Up Jumps da Boogie,” She did so alongside Missy Elliott, both in support of Timbaland & Magoo’s breakout moment and as part of one of the most iconic collectives in urban music. The song hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and introduced the world to a fresh sound that blurred the lines between Hip Hop and R&B — almost like a successor to New Jack Swing. Aaliyah’s voice added a glossy top layer that elevated the track’s funk and bounce.

4. Down with the Clique

From her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, “Down with the Clique” offered a playful yet confident stance. She beautifully sang lyrics typically aligned with rap, like, “Well, now I guess it's time for me to wreck shop, so show your peace while the beat drops.” The production leans somehow managed to merge R&B with Hip Hop with a tinge of Caribbean flavor, and Aaliyah’s delivery carried it all forward, hinting at the progressive styles she’d later embrace.

5. Are You Ready?

Aaliyah’s contribution to the Sunset Park soundtrack was a standout moment. “Are You Ready?” was produced by DJ KayGee of Naughty by Nature and built on a sample from Steve Parks’ “Movin' In The Right Direction.” With writing credits from Zhané’s Renée Neufville, the song married smooth instrumentation with lyrics that balance flirtation and poise. It’s the kind of song that makes you slow down and pay attention.

6. I Need You Tonight with Junior M.A.F.I.A.

This slept-on single from Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Conspiracy album swapped out Faith Evans (on the album version) for Aaliyah in the official single release, and the result was magic. Over a Clark Kent beat that flipped Patrice Rushen’s “Remind Me” and Lisa Lisa’s “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” Aaliyah’s delicate hook brought a cool contrast to the Brooklyn crew’s rugged verses. It wasn’t as commercially successful as “Player’s Anthem” or “Get Money,” but still charted across multiple Billboard lists and gave fans one of Aaliyah’s earliest Hip Hop-soul crossovers.

7. Don’t Think They Know with Chris Brown

Released as part of Chris Brown’s X rollout, “Don’t Think They Know” featured posthumous vocals from Aaliyah that originated from a shelved track with Digital Black of Playa. Producers Mel & Mus and Tim & Bob built a haunting, ambient groove around her voice, with Chris adding new verses. “I don’t think they know the truth,” Aaliyah repeated throughout, giving the track a ghostly hook that felt both intimate and unresolved. Brown called it an appreciation song for both of their fanbases, but the track was fairly controversial at the time. The music video paid tribute to gang unity while incorporating archival footage of Aaliyah in a hologram style.

8. Journey to the Past

Try and watch this without tearing up. Performed for the Anastasia soundtrack and the Academy Awards, “Journey to the Past” saw Aaliyah stepping into Broadway territory (sort of; the film and song were later adapted for the theater stage). The song’s sweeping structure and hopeful lyrics gave her space to display classical range and stage presence. It’s a lesser-known gem that showed her ability to cross genres without losing her identity. You can also enjoy the official video here.

9. Don’t Worry

Tucked into Aaliyah’s I Care 4 U, “Don’t Worry” was a smooth offering produced by Jazze Pha and co-written with Johntá Austin. Originally unreleased during her lifetime, the track felt like a quiet conversation between partners navigating common issues in love. “It ain’t what you think, you still got me,” Aaliyah reassured her lover. It never became a single, but the song resonated with fans who appreciated its vulnerability and grown-and-sexy calm.

10. Are You Feelin’ Me?

Another Romeo Must Die standout, “Are You Feelin Me?” was an exercise in restraint. Even with the hypnotizing production — courtesy of Timbaland — and its many parts, it was Aaliyah’s voice that carried it effortlessly. She repeated the title question with just enough vulnerability to make it feel personal. It’s one of her smoothest performances, despite being tucked away on a compilation.

11. Enough Said feat. Drake

Released posthumously, “Enough Said” took an unreleased Aaliyah vocal and paired it with Drake’s verses over a beat by Noah “40” Shebib. While the track sparked mixed reactions, Aaliyah’s voice remained the focal point. “I can tell there’s something wrong with you... do you wanna talk about it?” she asked, her tone nearly ghostlike over the spacey production.

12. No Days Go By

Originally left off the U.S. release of One in a Million, “No Days Go By” quietly appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album and as a B-side to Aaliyah’s “Got to Give It Up” single in Europe and Australia. Produced by Vincent Herbert, Craig King and others, the track was one of the most emotionally direct ballads in her catalog. “No days go by that I’m not thinking of you,” she sang like a quiet mantra over soft keys and minimal percussion. The original version reportedly sampled Slick Rick’s interpolation of “Sukiyaki” from “La Di Da Di,” though it was likely removed for sample clearance reasons.

13. Where Could He Be? feat. Missy Elliott and Tweet

This unreleased track surfaced online after Aaliyah’s passing and featured Missy and Tweet trading off lines with her. The production is murky, filled with echoing snares and harmonized calls. Aaliyah’s voice floated above it all, asking a question without an answer. It’s not a polished studio single, but that rawness only makes it feel more intimate.

14. Loose Rap feat. Static Major

Immediately following “We Need a Resolution,” “Loose Rap” kept Aaliyah’s self-titled album going with bounce and clarity. “Don’t hit me with all that loose rap, you can keep that,” she warned, brushing off a suitor’s empty promises. Static Major’s quickstrike bridge added to the track’s playful vibes and reinforced its overall confident tone.

15. Don’t Know What to Tell Ya

Originally recorded for Aaliyah’s self-titled album, “Don’t Know What to Tell Ya” was instead released posthumously on I Care 4 U. Written by Static Major and produced by Timbaland, the song featured a hypnotic Middle Eastern-inspired beat — built around a sample of Warda’s “Batwanness Beek” — and came with one of Aaliyah’s most emotionally detached performances. It didn’t chart high in the U.S. due to a limited rollout, but performed better overseas, reaching No. 22 in the U.K.