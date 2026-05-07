Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Roots perform at Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix, Arizona Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Artscape 2026 takes place over Memorial Day weekend across multiple venues in downtown Baltimore.

The festival features live music (including headliners The Roots and Stephanie Mills), visual art exhibitions, film screenings, culinary events, and late-night programming.

Organizers reported an average daily attendance of 59,800 in 2025, a 14.9 percent increase year over year, with $8.8 million in economic impact.

Artscape is set to return to downtown Baltimore over Memorial Day weekend with a two-day schedule led by big musical acts, visual art, film, food, and late-night programming across several city venues.

Now more than 40 years into its run, the festival’s 2026 edition will stretch across War Memorial Plaza, Holliday and Saratoga Streets, Baltimore Center Stage, and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, continuing the festival’s downtown footprint after last year’s move into the city center.

On the music side, The Roots are listed as the main stage headliner for May 23, while Stephanie Mills is scheduled for May 24. Beyond the headliners, attendees can check out the Scout Art Fair, the Sondheim Exhibition, Kidscape, Artscape After Dark, and The Flavor Lab, a culinary-focused experience centered on Baltimore’s food culture.

Additionally, the festival is expanding its film and discussion offerings. This year’s Beyond the Reel program is set to spotlight cinema, television, and digital storytelling through screenings, panels, and filmmaker showcases, while the In Conversation Series will bring together artists, thought leaders, and creatives for discussions about culture, technology, and the arts as a whole.

Artscape touts attendance growth and economic impact

Artscape is also pointing to strong numbers from its most recent edition. As revealed via press release, the event drew an average daily attendance of 59,800 in 2025, marking 14.9 percent year-over-year growth. Adding to that, the festival generated $8.8 million in economic impact, more than $1 million in total tax revenue, and 33 full-time jobs. Artscape further reported 1.9 million Instagram views and 658,000 Facebook views tied to last year’s campaign.

Additional preview events are scheduled before the main weekend, including a Sondheim semifinalists exhibition preview and Scout Affordable Art Fair open reception on May 21, followed by the official opening of the Scout Art Fair, a Mayor’s Kickoff Party, a Pride Kickoff Party, and a Mayor’s Industry Mixer on May 22.