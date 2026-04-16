Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese is seen at the Victoria's Secret flagship store in Midtown on April 07, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese launched a six-week program in partnership with 2K Foundations to expand STEM access for female student-athletes in Baltimore.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in coding, robotics, 3D printing and leadership development at Crossroads Middle School.

Since launching in 2023, the Angel C. Reese Foundation has invested more than $190,000 into communities across Baltimore, Chicago and Baton Rouge.

Angel Reese keeps proving she’s making moves beyond basketball.

According to AfroTech, the WNBA star recently returned to her hometown to launch a six-week STEM program for female student-athletes in Baltimore. In partnership with 2K Foundations, Reese helped the program create hands-on opportunities in coding, robotics, 3D printing, career exploration and leadership development.

The initiative took place at Crossroads Middle School and included support from Living Classrooms Foundation and Project Scientist. For Reese, who is from Randallstown in Baltimore County, Maryland, the moment marked a return home to pour into the next generation of girls.

The program also aligns with the work of the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which focuses on creating more equity for girls and underrepresented communities through sports, education and financial literacy.

According to the organization’s website, its mission is centered on opening doors in spaces where girls have historically been overlooked while giving them tools to succeed in school, sports and everyday life. Since launching in 2023, the foundation says it has invested more than $190,000 into communities across Baltimore, Chicago and Baton Rouge through scholarships, school supplies, donations and holiday support.

That same energy showed up for her latest venture to give back. “The Living Classrooms’ partnership with Angel Reese, the Angel C. Reese Foundation and 2K Foundations [reflects] a shared belief that girls thrive when they are given access, encouragement, and real-world opportunities to explore who they can become,” Living Classrooms Foundation President and CEO James Piper Bond said in a press statement obtained by AfroTech.

He added, “By investing in STEM education for our female Crossroads scholar-athletes, we are expanding what’s possible — helping young women build confidence, critical-thinking skills, and pathways to bold careers.”

Angel Reese hosts “ME Bound: The Science Behind Rebounds” workshop in Baltimore

As part of the six-week initiative, organizers also hosted a workshop titled “ME Bound: The Science Behind Rebounds,” which connected Reese’s interests in basketball, health, wellness and fashion with real scientific concepts.

That blend of sports and education feels on-brand for the 23-year-old, who has consistently used her platform to advocate for young women, especially girls who may not always see themselves represented in certain spaces.

This community win also comes during a major career shift. As REVOLT previously reported, Reese was recently traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. She celebrated the move on social media by writing, “An Angel’s DREAM. ATL, WHAT UP?!”