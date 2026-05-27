Image Image Credit J.J. McQueen/Property of Artscape and City of Baltimore Image Alt Robyn Murphy (CEO, Create Baltimore), Questlove, Black Thought, Hana Scott, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Thousands attended 2026 Artscape in downtown Baltimore during Memorial Day weekend, which featured performances from The Roots, Stephanie Mills, and other artists across multiple stages.

Programming extended beyond concerts with art fairs, film screenings, culinary events, and late-night activations.

Organizers connected this year’s event to the Downtown Rise Initiative to support local engagement and businesses.

For 2026 Artscape, thousands of residents and visitors made their way to Baltimore for a two-day Memorial Day weekend celebration of music, art, film, food, and community. The celebration, known as the nation’s largest free outdoor arts festival, took place at War Memorial Plaza and surrounding downtown spaces.

This year’s event featured a wide-ranging lineup led by The Roots, Stephanie Mills, and Kindred the Family Soul. Frenchie Davis, Buddy Red, The Noize, HUE, Maestra Chameleon, Brooklynn, L Stringz, Ari Voxx, Che Ray, DJ Sauce God, Birckhead, and more also appeared across the main stage and Echoes stages along Guilford and Gay streets.

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Black Thought performs at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

This year's Artscape also placed a major focus on Black women artists, performers, DJs, and hosts. The lineup included an all-female DJ spotlight with DJ Ty Alexander, DJ KEEBEE, DJ Jess Carp, and DJ Bmore Loddie, while activations throughout the weekend highlighted Baltimore’s creative community alongside nationally recognized names.

Image Image Credit Kevin Stephenson Image Alt Stephanie Mills performs at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Marz Jones Image Alt 2026 Artscape in Baltimore Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Beyond the concerts, the festival included dance, spoken word, fashion, visual art, culinary showcases, and family-friendly experiences. Organizers said the event continued to support the city’s Downtown Rise Initiative by using arts and culture to increase public engagement, support local businesses, and bring more foot traffic to the area.

Artscape also expanded its cultural programming

The weekend’s programming included SCOUT Art Fair, which returned for its second year inside the historic War Memorial Building. Curated by photographer Devin Allen and Cierra Britton, the fair featured more than 30 emerging and established regional artists.

The festival also included the 2026 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize semifinalist exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the Beyond the Reel film and digital storytelling track, and the In Conversation Series. One featured discussion brought together Mayor Brandon M. Scott and comedian, actor, and activist D.L. Hughley for a conversation about arts and politics moderated by Create Baltimore CEO Robyn Murphy.

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Robyn Murphy, and D.L. Hughley Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Culinary session at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Food and wellness were also part of the weekend. Chef Catina “Cat” Smith hosted The Demo Kitchen as part of The Flavor Lab, while CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield presented Art & Wellness programming centered on movement, self-expression, and mental health awareness.

Artscape After Dark extended the festival from 9 p.m. to midnight at Whistle & Cane Juke Joint and Ikonic Live, with performances from Davis, Buddy Red, Navasha Daya, and the Jonathan Gilmore Experience.

Check out additional photos from 2026 Artscape below.

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Mayor Brandon M. Scott and D. Watkins Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Artist at 2026 Artscape in Baltimore Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Brandon Towns Image Alt Mayor Brandon M. Scott and others speak during 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kaylin Webster Image Alt Kidscape at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Stephenson Image Alt 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Stephenson Image Alt Messiah "Buddy Red" Harris at 2026 Artscape Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Stephenson Image Alt Performers at 2026 Artscape Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Marz Jones Image Alt On-stage performance at 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Michael Clark Image Alt 2026 Artscape performance Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Michael Clark Image Alt 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Stuart Ruston Image Alt 2026 Artscape attendees Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Stuart Ruston Image Alt 2026 Artscape Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kaylin Webster Image Alt DTLR installation at 2026 Artscape in Baltimore Image Size portrait-small Image Position center