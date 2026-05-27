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J.J. McQueen/Property of Artscape and City of Baltimore
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Robyn Murphy (CEO, Create Baltimore), Questlove, Black Thought, Hana Scott, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott at 2026 Artscape
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Key Takeaways

For 2026 Artscape, thousands of residents and visitors made their way to Baltimore for a two-day Memorial Day weekend celebration of music, art, film, food, and community. The celebration, known as the nation’s largest free outdoor arts festival, took place at War Memorial Plaza and surrounding downtown spaces.

This year’s event featured a wide-ranging lineup led by The Roots, Stephanie Mills, and Kindred the Family Soul. Frenchie Davis, Buddy Red, The Noize, HUE, Maestra Chameleon, Brooklynn, L Stringz, Ari Voxx, Che Ray, DJ Sauce God, Birckhead, and more also appeared across the main stage and Echoes stages along Guilford and Gay streets.

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Brandon Towns
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2026 Artscape
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Brandon Towns
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Black Thought performs at 2026 Artscape
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This year's Artscape also placed a major focus on Black women artists, performers, DJs, and hosts. The lineup included an all-female DJ spotlight with DJ Ty Alexander, DJ KEEBEE, DJ Jess Carp, and DJ Bmore Loddie, while activations throughout the weekend highlighted Baltimore’s creative community alongside nationally recognized names.

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Kevin Stephenson
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Stephanie Mills performs at 2026 Artscape
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Marz Jones
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2026 Artscape in Baltimore
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Beyond the concerts, the festival included dance, spoken word, fashion, visual art, culinary showcases, and family-friendly experiences. Organizers said the event continued to support the city’s Downtown Rise Initiative by using arts and culture to increase public engagement, support local businesses, and bring more foot traffic to the area.

Artscape also expanded its cultural programming

The weekend’s programming included SCOUT Art Fair, which returned for its second year inside the historic War Memorial Building. Curated by photographer Devin Allen and Cierra Britton, the fair featured more than 30 emerging and established regional artists.

The festival also included the 2026 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize semifinalist exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the Beyond the Reel film and digital storytelling track, and the In Conversation Series. One featured discussion brought together Mayor Brandon M. Scott and comedian, actor, and activist D.L. Hughley for a conversation about arts and politics moderated by Create Baltimore CEO Robyn Murphy.

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Brandon Towns
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Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Robyn Murphy, and D.L. Hughley
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Brandon Towns
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Culinary session at 2026 Artscape
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Food and wellness were also part of the weekend. Chef Catina “Cat” Smith hosted The Demo Kitchen as part of The Flavor Lab, while CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield presented Art & Wellness programming centered on movement, self-expression, and mental health awareness.

Artscape After Dark extended the festival from 9 p.m. to midnight at Whistle & Cane Juke Joint and Ikonic Live, with performances from Davis, Buddy Red, Navasha Daya, and the Jonathan Gilmore Experience.

Check out additional photos from 2026 Artscape below.

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Brandon Towns
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Mayor Brandon M. Scott and D. Watkins
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Brandon Towns
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Artist at 2026 Artscape in Baltimore
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Brandon Towns
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Mayor Brandon M. Scott and others speak during 2026 Artscape
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Kaylin Webster
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Kidscape at 2026 Artscape
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Kevin Stephenson
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2026 Artscape
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Kevin Stephenson
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Messiah "Buddy Red" Harris at 2026 Artscape
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Kevin Stephenson
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Performers at 2026 Artscape
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Marz Jones
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On-stage performance at 2026 Artscape
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Michael Clark
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2026 Artscape performance
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Michael Clark
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2026 Artscape
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Stuart Ruston
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2026 Artscape attendees
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Stuart Ruston
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2026 Artscape
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Kaylin Webster
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DTLR installation at 2026 Artscape in Baltimore
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Nyannah Jeffries
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Art installation at 2026 Artscape in Baltimore
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