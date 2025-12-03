Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Lil' Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Tyler the Creator attends the Starz screening of "Magic City: An American Fantasy" at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center during the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 06, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Buju Banton attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. André 3000 at the Sacai Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Supreme is one of the most popular clothing brands in the world, founded in NYC in April 1994, the same month and year that one of the greatest Hip Hop albums, Illmatic, dropped. Initially focused on skateboarding and accessories, the brand discovered early on that Hip Hop culture sells and inspires the masses, so it wasn't long before its seasonal photo t-shirt series was born. From legendary rappers like Raekwon and André 3000 to new stars like Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy, the Supreme photo tee is a stamp of cultural cachet often met with hysteria from fans of the brands and artists alike. Check out 12 rappers who have partnered with Supreme for their iconic photo tee series!

1. Raekwon

Wu-Tang Clan's very own Raekwon reportedly kicked off the Supreme photo tee series back in 2005 as only he could. Posing with a stuffed Elmo toy, his bodyguard with an Uzi gun, and his natural cool demeanor, the t-shirt became an instant controversial hit. Thus, the iconic photo tee series was born and cemented.

2. Dipset

The following year, Supreme continued its photo tee series featuring the iconic Hip Hop group, Dipset. Two of its members, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones, were photographed by Kenneth Capello in their classic style, Juelz Santana with a bandanna tied around his head, and Jim Jones with a fitted baseball cap worn backwards. Little did they know that the t-shirt would go on to be one of the most sought-after photo tees of all time, even years later.

3. André 3000

André 3000 is one half of everyone's favorite ATLiens, OutKast, and widely regarded as one of the flyest rappers of all time, so it was a major coup for Supreme to get him on a photo t-shirt. He was photographed by Deana Lawson wearing his trusty overalls, the brand's white box logo t-shirt, and an army jacket. As one of the more introspective artist t-shirts in the series, it captured Andre's essence as an innovator.

4. Lil' Kim

Hip Hop's ultimate fashionista, Lil' Kim, is in a lane all her own when it comes to fashion and legendary photos, so it makes sense that Supreme would immortalize her with a photo tee of her own. For its 2022 release, Supreme chose the cover of her debut album, Hardcore, featuring the MC in her signature front squat pose.

5. Playboi Carti

Rapper Playboi Carti is a no-brainer for the Supreme photo tee series because his fanbase mirrors Supreme’s. The "King Vamp" Atlanta native was photographed by Gunner Stahl in full rap-rockstar mode, sporting his signature oversized sunglasses, diamonds galore, and a Supreme box logo tee, half on, showing off his tattoos.

6. Nas

Queens' very own iconic rapper Nas got the Supreme photo t-shirt treatment in classic NY fashion. A staple in the Hip Hop community since his 1994 Illmatic debut, Nas has worn a lot of Supreme over the years and been the soundtrack to many of their posts. To highlight the God MC, the brand chose one of his alter egos, "Nasty Nas," and shot the rapper in a green army jacket, white box logo t-shirt, and black beanie hat.

7. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator's Supreme photo t-shirt was a full-circle moment that was inevitable. The LA native has been wearing the brand professionally and leisurely since his early Odd Future group days. Even as a brand owner himself and Louis Vuitton collaborator, Tyler still reps the NYC-founded brand. Talk about staying true to your roots.

8. Three 6 Mafia

Memphis rappers and Oscar winners Three 6 Mafia were featured on Supreme's t-shirt in 2012. True to form, as with all rap groups that have been featured in the photo series so far, not all members were present. Juicy J and DJ Paul, two of the group's members, were photographed together wearing Supreme fitted caps with Juicy J sipping out of a Supreme cup.

9. Prodigy

Prodigy, the beloved MC and half of the group Mobb Deep, got his Supreme t-shirt in 2011, shortly after he got out of jail. In true gritty form, the t-shirt features Prodigy in a signature rap stance pose, with the backdrop of one of NYC's landmark bridges behind him. The t-shirt also features text reaffirming Prodigy's place in the rap game, such as "The H.N.I.C" and “Queens In This B**ch.”

10. Gucci Mane

Radric Davis, better known as Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, has lived many eras in his iconic career. In 2016, Supreme caught up with him at one of the heights of his prowess and shot him in his Atlanta home. The t-shirt and the accompanying video featured Gucci in his element, creating music and showing his flair. Upon release, the t-shirt sold out instantly and is now regarded as one of the most sought-after releases from the photo series.

11. NBA YoungBoy

For NBA YoungBoy's t-shirt, Supreme tapped Kenneth Cappello, the series' original photographer, to capture the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper. The rapper, who is known for his extensive output of music and young fanbase, was shot from the waist up, wearing the brand's white box logo and a few chains.

12. Buju Banton

Although Jamaican Dancehall and reggae musician Buju Banton got the immortalizing Supreme photo t-shirt treatment in 2019, photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis wearing the brand's signature white logo box tee with the special message “Supreme forward ever stand firm jah love” on the back.