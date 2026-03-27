Image Image Credit Gregg DeGuire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anok Yai at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Anok Yai was diagnosed with a congenital defect that led to lung complications.

She underwent robotic lung surgery after symptoms escalated from a lingering cough to chest pain and coughing up blood.

She encouraged others to prioritize their health and seek care before symptoms become severe.

Anok Yai is opening up about her “really hard” decision to step back from work after being diagnosed with a congenital defect that was slowly damaging her lungs. On Friday (March 27), the Model of the Year winner appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan, where she spoke about her recovery and putting her well-being first after the near-fatal health battle.

"Honestly, I was forced to take a step back, and that was really hard for me at first," Yai admitted. According to the publication, she “struggled to breathe, let alone walk or stand” during that frightening period. As part of her current routine for caring for herself from the inside out, the REVOLT Power List alum said she’s “taking about 20 vitamins a day,” along with making room for “silence” and other “grounding rituals.”

"I'm constantly surrounded by people, and it’s easy to get lost in the noise. I’ve begun to value time alone where I can reset my nervous system,” Yai explained. “At one point, I had about 10 bouquets displayed throughout my apartment. Those flowers, which gave me a reason to move again, brought me peace and comfort.”

When did Anok Yai reveal her health diagnosis?

Yai first went public with her health diagnosis in December 2025. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with this silent battle,” she wrote to her more than three million Instagram followers, adding that the defect was “overworking” her heart. She also shared photos and videos of herself in a hospital bed at NYU Langone Health.

"What started as something asymptomatic for the majority of my life turned into a lingering cough, which turned to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, then at times, struggling to breathe," the supermodel’s post read. "I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time. I quickly realized there was never going to be a 'right time' — my health would continue to worsen."

Thankfully, she was able to undergo robotic lung surgery with “Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his gracious and talented team.” Fast forward to March 9, Yai posted that she was “Back from the dead,” with fans and celebrities alike — including SZA, Ice Spice, and Naomi Campbell — celebrating her return in the comments section.

What Anok Yai wants others to take from her experience

Looking ahead, Yai encouraged everyone to prioritize themselves and not to “feel guilty about it.” She told Vogue Japan, "Don’t be like me and wait until you’re forced to stop. Stay in tune with your heart and listen to your body before it's too late. When you want to rest, really rest.”