Key Takeaways

Angie Pearson paid tribute to Irv Gotti with a letter and bouquet charm during her wedding ceremony.

Her brothers, Sonny and JJ, walked her down the aisle in their father’s place.

The ceremony reflected the family’s unity and Irv Gotti’s lasting influence.

Angie Pearson, daughter of late music executive Irv Gotti, got married this past weekend and made sure her father’s presence was felt every step of the way. On Sunday, Aug. 3, she shared a touching letter for him on Instagram, honoring his memory and reflecting on how much he would’ve loved being there.

“A letter to my dad! I miss you dad! Yesterday was such a beautiful day and I know you would’ve had the time of your life! You were so excited for this day like we talked about. I know you were there in spirit. I’m so happy I was able to share audio from the amazing speech you gave at Brian [and I’s] engagement! I’ll cherish it forever! The boys and I miss you every day, but I gotta say the boys held it down for you and are truly the greatest siblings you’ve blessed me with! We love you and miss you,” she wrote.

She also gave a shout-out to the company behind a special charm that featured a photo of her father, which she carried on her bouquet down the aisle: “Thank you to @landofthewell for this special charm for my bouquet, I was able to walk down the aisle with my dad in spirit! Official Jackson wedding photos coming soon #LightsCameraJackson.”

Angie’s younger brothers, Sonny Lorenzo and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo, walked her down the aisle in their father’s place.

Remembering Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti, co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, died at 54 on Feb. 5, 2025. He shared Angie, Sonny, and JJ with his ex-wife Debbie Lorenzo. His newlywed daughter was his firstborn.

The day after his death, his children released a joint statement on his Instagram page that read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on Feb. 5, 2025.”

“Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the Hip Hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations,” they continued. “We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us.”

That legacy continues through his children — and was felt deeply during Pearson's wedding day.