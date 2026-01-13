Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Amerie at the Alexander Wang fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Amerie surprised fans by casually hooping in heels during NBA pregame warmups.

The viral NBA clip led fans to suggest she join the All-Star Celebrity Game.

She’s also gearing up for the “Boys 4 Life Tour” alongside B2K and Bow Wow.

Amerie made her birthday celebration look like an NBA tryout. During the Los Angeles Clippers’ 117-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday (Jan. 12), the Grammy-nominated singer was spotted stepping onto the court for some pregame fun as part of the league’s NBA Celeb Row. Dressed in a checkered top and shorts — and yes, heels — she casually put up shots and layups like she’d been waiting for this opportunity.

The NBA posted, “Amerie buckets in heels.” The caption added, “Birthday Buckets for @Amerie… in heels! #NBACelebRow.” Amerie later reposted the video to her Instagram Story, writing, “Featured by the @nba!!! My hoop dreams came true lol!!”

The clip had fans genuinely impressed, with some saying she deserves a spot in the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. @BChordial tweeted, “I’ve seen enough, throw her in the celebrity all-star game next month.” Others on X couldn’t get over how locked in she looked while pulling up in heels, with @iTS_MeMadiO pointing out, “The form [and] the heels? Oh she be hooping,” and @frekman17 adding, “In heels too?? You just know she got them buckets for real at some point.”

A few people admitted they had no idea Amerie even had that in her, which made the moment even more fun to watch. @iamphella wrote, “She so serious about it too. Never knew Amerie was a hooper.” Meanwhile, @NYSAnimal couldn’t believe it either and tweeted, “Amerie was out there shooting hoops in heels lol.”

Of course, the internet also made room for birthday love and a little appreciation. @Coolness941 tweeted, “Happy birthday to Amerie and her legs,” and @RobHodge_ wrote, “Amerie still looks good...” That tweet opened the door for a classic Amerie reference, with @meechone replying, “Ok now there’s two things that got me trippin’,” nodding to her iconic hit “1 Thing.” And @thunderfan28 gave her the ultimate compliment, saying, “The finest to ever touch a basketball court.”

Although Amerie is best known for her 2005 song “1 Thing,” she’s also built a resume beyond music as an author, editor, and the founder of Amerie’s Book Club.

Amerie is hitting the road on the “Boys 4 Life Tour” with B2K and Bow Wow

Beyond going viral courtside, Amerie is also gearing up for a major run on the “Boys 4 Life Tour,” co-headlined by B2K and Bow Wow. The tour kicks off Feb. 12 in Columbia, South Carolina, and wraps April 19 in Hampton, Virginia, with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more. Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, and special guests Pretty Ricky will also appear. Tickets are currently on sale.