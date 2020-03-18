Image Image Credit Lvcandy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Acoustic wave symbol Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since entering the industry with Nigerian collective DRB LasGidi in 2007, Boj has been recognized as a pioneer of alté, derived from the word “alternative.” The popular subgenre of African music was birthed from the impact of DRB LasGidi’s unconventional creative expression, which made space for more artists to thrive in the scene, such as Cruel Santino, Odunsi (The Engine), and Lady Donli. Beginning within a tight circle in Nigeria, the movement has blown up and gone mainstream with artists like Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Amaarae — and the list goes on.

While Boj is an alté pioneer, the London-born Nigerian musician shared with REVOLT that he really came into self-discovery during the creation of his solo album Gbagada Express during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During lockdown, I really feel like I found out so much about myself,” said Boj. “I went so deep into myself 'cause I was by myself.”

Boj’s evolution was recognized within the music business as Gbagada Express won Best Alternative Album at the Headies Awards in 2023.

Following the success of the album, Boj is in a new era of experimenting with his sound while still staying true to his music roots. In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, the innovator spoke about the aftermath of Gbagada Express, the creative process of 12 Summers, and how hopping on “Olufunmi Reimagined” happened organically in the studio. Check out the chat below.

You’re recognized as a pioneer of alté, but growing up, who were some music pioneers who were influences for you?

For me, I grew up listening to a lot of Wyclef [Jean], Shaggy, Tracy Chapman, Fela [Kuti], Lagbaja ... there's a whole bunch of s**t.

How would you say the blend of your Nigerian and U.K. roots shaped the music you create?

I think that just comes hand in hand. I was in school [in London] in my teen years, so that's really when you start forming an identity of who you are. Most of that happened in London and then, the younger years were in Nigeria. My taste palette, I really like Afro-sounding music, so I guess the West just really enhanced the sound a bit. In terms of style as well, that's played a part, just being between Lagos and London.

The release of your album Gbagada Express in 2022 was a major win for you. How did the process of creating it compare to the aftermath?

I really started that during the lockdown, during COVID. So that was just what I was doing 'cause I was by myself and we were all locked in. And I feel like that was more of just keeping myself occupied as opposed to, “Okay, I'm going in to make an album.” It was more just waking up every day and just like routine, basically.

A lot of true music came out of that 'cause I had so much time as well … Obviously, during lockdown everything was slowed down, but afterwards, everything opened up and then it's just fast-paced again.

How was it to transition into everything going back to “normal”?

It was even hard to speak to people after that. It was hard to have normal social conversations and stuff. Over time, just get used to it again. During lockdown, I really feel like I found out so much about myself. I went so deep into myself 'cause I was by myself, like I said. The transition wasn't crazy, but I did notice a shift in behavior.

You’ve collaborated with many music stars, such as Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage. What have you learned along the way?

Seeing one thing that was constant with all these big stars is the work ethic. No matter how much it looks like they're doing, they're always working. That's one constant that I noticed with anyone that's at the top and to just infuse that in my s**t.

Your album 12 Summers is finally out. What is the backstory behind the title?

The backstory behind the title 12 Summers is basically how long I've been doing music for. Things really started for me in 2012, so that's why it's called 12 Summers. Then, it’s also a testament to the evolving of the music as well. I think with this one we blended a lot of sounds together. We did a lot of things that I haven't done before and really experimented as well. I know everyone else says this, but this is probably my favorite album so far that I've worked on.

The project features production from Magicsticks, Ragee, Spax, and more. What was it like to work with these producers?

I found a really good music partner in Ragee from the moment we worked together. This was the first time ever trying to work together. I just find that we connect on so many different levels and he’s someone that I'm gonna continue working with now — working with a lot. He did like three or four songs on the project.

And then with Spax, who I usually work with, we actually started the album together. We went to Ghana to start the album. He was a big part of it as well. Magicsticks as well, someone new I'd never worked with before and just trying to elevate the sound a bit and just trying to see how we can blend stuff. Working with Ragee and Magicsticks allowed me to do that. And then I have Genio, who I've been working with for a long time. A couple more, but majorly those guys.

How would you compare putting Gbagada Express together vs. 12 Summers?

When I was doing Gbagada Express, there wasn't really any, “Oh, I'm going in to make an album.” I was just recording at the time. [For 12 Summers], I was like, “Okay, I'm going in to make this album.” Go to Ghana, come back to Lagos. Like doing camps, moving around. This one was a bit more structured in creating and there was a bit more direction.

Is there a specific track on the album that you’re most excited for fans to hear?

I'm excited for the fans to hear a song called “Therapy Session,” which features Gyakie from Ghana. I'm interested to hear what people think about that one. I'm not saying it's my favorite, but I just want to see what people are gonna think about that.

“Olufunmi Reimagined” features you, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, and Odumodublvck. Were you hesitant to hop on the remix of a beloved Nigerian classic?

Not one bit. I wasn't hesitant at all. That’s one of my favorite songs and ID Cabasa had spoken to Styl-Plus already.

It wasn't even a planned thing either – well, not from my end anyway. I went to Olamide’s house just to go see him randomly and Odumodublvck was there getting a verse for a different song entirely from Olamide. And then, Fireboy was there recording, finishing up his single. So, all of us were just in the studio at the time and decided to just do it. It was fun to make, and the video shoot was dope.

Lastly, can fans expect a 12 Summers tour?

100 percent, man. That's the plan -- to tour -- and we'll see how that goes.

Check out 12 Summers now on streaming platforms.