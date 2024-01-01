Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Abundant Life Christian School Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Dec. 17), CNN revealed additional information regarding the tragic shooting that took place at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI on Monday (Dec. 16). According to the publication, authorities identified 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name “Samantha,” as the alleged perpetrator. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed during a press conference that Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

The shooting occurred inside a classroom during a mixed-grade study hall. Police were first alerted to the incident by a 911 call made by a second grader at the institution. Chief Barnes explained that the investigation is ongoing and urged the community not to gather for a vigil as the school remains an active crime scene under overnight police surveillance.

Authorities are examining evidence linked to the incident, including an alleged manifesto posted online by someone reportedly connected to the suspect. “We haven’t been able to verify that it’s authentic,” Barnes stated, noting that the individual who posted the writings hasn't yet been located. He added that the information was shared with the FBI.

The suspect’s father is cooperating with law enforcement and is being questioned about any knowledge he may have had regarding his child’s actions. With that said, Barnes emphasized that police are not seeking to charge the parents at this time. Additionally, when asked by reporters about whether the shooter was transgender, the chief responded, “I don’t think that’s important at all,” adding that he did not believe the incident was connected to how the suspect self-identified.

Police are not aware of any prior interactions with Rupnow and have yet to release the names or ages of the victims until family notifications are complete. Among the six injured in the shooting, two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.