A tragic shooting unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI, on Monday (Dec. 16), which left three people dead and several others injured. Among the deceased was the alleged shooter, identified as a student at the school, who authorities believe succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As reported by CNN, the incident took place just before 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, which serves students from kindergarten through high school. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that officers found the deceased suspect and that no shots were fired by law enforcement.

“It’s a sad day for our community and our country. We have to do a little bit better,” Barnes remarked during a press briefing. “Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools.” Authorities are withholding information about the victims, including their ages and roles within the school, until families have been notified.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expressed his condolences and solidarity on social media, writing, “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

The Madison Police Department plans to provide additional updates later in the day. Meanwhile, the institution, which serves roughly 200 families, issued a statement on its Facebook page requesting prayers. “We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger family,” the message noted. Nearby, City Church of Madison announced the cancellation of all Monday activities in light of the tragedy, though Tuesday (Dec. 17) prayers are expected to resume as scheduled.